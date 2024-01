Prescott Valley Spanish newspaper exec honored with social justice award

Prescott school board to discuss survey results for proposed bond Tuesday

Gov. Hobbs’ proposed budget includes big cuts to school voucher program

Prescott’s residential rental sales tax to stay in place until start of 2025

OLLI tours Dogtree Pines Sanctuary

Prescott Chamber to host annual meeting, State of the City Address Jan. 18

Sprinkler leak at Ativo Senior Living in Prescott Valley causes drywall collapses, forcing evacuation

Quad Cities offices to close Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Level 2 Sex Offender Notification: Donald Earl Birr Jr., Dewey-Humbolt

YCSO human-sex-trafficking detectives arrest Prescott Valley man