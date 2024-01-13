OFFERS
Obituary: In Loving Memory of William Michael Quinn

William Michael Quinn. (Courtesy)

William Michael Quinn. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 13, 2024 9:38 p.m.

William Michael Quinn, born on June 22, 1941, left this world unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2023, He was 82 years old. He resided in Prescott, Arizona, with his beloved wife, Cassandra Lou Quinn, who preceded him in death by 28 days. Bill was born in Springdale, Pennsylvania to Joseph Regis Quinn & Elizabeth Victoria (Lehner) Quinn.

The Quinn family moved to Arizona in 1946, and settled in Coolidge, Arizona where Bill spent the rest of his youth. Upon graduating from Coolidge High School in 1959, he joined the United States Navy and became a photographer. Bill and Sandy’s journey began in Pensacola, Florida, where they were both stationed, and their love story unfolded. They exchanged vows in May 1964, embarking on a remarkable 59-year journey together.

Shortly after marriage, they moved to Washington D.C. where Bill had orders to DCAU (White House) there, he earned the Presidential Service Badge. It was in Washington D.C. that the Quinns started their family, having 3 daughters: Deborah, Michelle and Susan. Bill proudly served his country as a United States Navy photographer for 20 years. He served many years in the Washington D.C. area, & on 2 Aircraft Carriers out of San Diego, California.

After retiring in 1979, the Quinn family moved to Prescott, Arizona. He then embraced a passion for pianos and craftsmanship, dedicating 42 years to his career as a piano technician. He was known by many in Prescott as the “Piano Man” His hobbies included model trains, researching genealogy, collecting coins & stamps, and history. Bill & Sandy loved to travel and took many amazing trips during retirement. A devoted family man, Bill leaves behind a legacy of love and commitment. He is survived by his three children, Deborah (Ronald) Divins, Michelle (Roderick) Ford, and Susan Quinn, who will forever cherish the memories of their father’s unwavering love and guidance. Grandchildren: Amanda, Jennifer, Chelsea and Christina Divins; Ryan (Aylin), Kaitlin and Scott Ford. Great-grandchildren: Reilley, Haydenn and Tobias; and nieces and nephews.

Bill will be laid to rest next to his wife, Sandy, at the Prescott National Cemetery on Jan. 26, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

