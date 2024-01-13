Obituary: Kathleen Diane Bywater

Kathleen Diane Bywater, age 76, of Chino Valley, Arizona passed away at home on Jan. 8, 2024. She was born in Ouray, Colorado, on May 30, 1947 to Joseph and Grace Jenkin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lloyd Jenkin, sister Rosemary Slavin, and her son James David Bywater.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 53 years, James (JC) Bywater, daughters Lisa and Kerrie (Robby), two grandchildren Jordan and Emma Brambila, and her brother Roger Jenkin.

No formal funeral service will be held.

