Obituary: Joan (Kukuk) Jones

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Spanish newspaper exec honored with social justice award Prescott school board to discuss survey results for proposed bond Tuesday Gov. Hobbs’ proposed budget includes big cuts to school voucher program Prescott’s residential rental sales tax to stay in place until start of 2025 OLLI tours Dogtree Pines Sanctuary Prescott Chamber to host annual meeting, State of the City Address Jan. 18 Sprinkler leak at Ativo Senior Living in Prescott Valley causes drywall collapses, forcing evacuation Quad Cities offices to close Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Level 2 Sex Offender Notification: Donald Earl Birr Jr., Dewey-Humbolt YCSO human-sex-trafficking detectives arrest Prescott Valley man

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Jan. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Joan (Kukuk) Jones

Joan (Kukuk) Jones. (Courtesy)

Joan (Kukuk) Jones. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 13, 2024 9:48 p.m.

Joan (Kukuk) Jones, 62, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, surrounded by her family after a courageous year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. To the end, Joan remained positive and thanked all who cared for her.

Joan was born in Lawrence, Kansas in 1961. She attended Lawrence High School where she met her future husband, Ray Jones. Joan and Ray dated their senior year and attended Senior Prom as a couple. After Joan attended and graduated from Kansas State University, she and Ray married. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1985. Joan retired from the Deer Valley Unified School District after teaching kindergarten, other primary grades, reading recovery, and ESL for 17 years and moved to Prescott in 2014 with her husband, Ray.

She loved Prescott and her community of Hidden Valley Ranch. One of the founders of the HVR pickleball club, she was an avid pickleball player and enjoyed hiking in the Prescott National Forest. She also was an active volunteer with Sharlot Hall Museum and Prescott Art Docents. She was honored to be selected as Prescott Art Docents’ Docent of the Year for 2022-2023.

Joan’s family will always remember her for her positive attitude, kindness, and caring for others. She loved to cook for family and friends and was a wonderful mother and doting grandmother. Joan loved crafting and camping, especially with her grandchildren.

Joan was predeceased by her beloved father, William (Bill) Kukuk. She is survived by her husband, Ray Jones, her daughters Megan Eaton (Matt), Morgan Stanley (Andrew), and Monica Meerson (Nick), as well as her mother, Martha Jane Kukuk, her sister Nan Blunk (Buzz), and her nieces Nicole and Sara. She adored her three grandchildren, Logan Ray, Holland Jane, and Aspen Joan. An open house, celebrating Joan’s life, will be held on Friday, January 12th from 1-4 PM at the Hidden Valley Ranch Clubhouse, 1615 Coyote Road, Prescott, AZ 86303.

Her early departure from this life comes as a shock to all who knew her and will leave a void felt by her entire family and all who loved her in her wide network of community throughout Lawrence, Phoenix and Prescott.

The family deeply appreciates your support during this difficult time and asks that you send donations to Prescott Art Docents in lieu of flowers.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: