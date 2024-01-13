Obituary: Joan (Kukuk) Jones

Joan (Kukuk) Jones, 62, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, surrounded by her family after a courageous year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. To the end, Joan remained positive and thanked all who cared for her.

Joan was born in Lawrence, Kansas in 1961. She attended Lawrence High School where she met her future husband, Ray Jones. Joan and Ray dated their senior year and attended Senior Prom as a couple. After Joan attended and graduated from Kansas State University, she and Ray married. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1985. Joan retired from the Deer Valley Unified School District after teaching kindergarten, other primary grades, reading recovery, and ESL for 17 years and moved to Prescott in 2014 with her husband, Ray.

She loved Prescott and her community of Hidden Valley Ranch. One of the founders of the HVR pickleball club, she was an avid pickleball player and enjoyed hiking in the Prescott National Forest. She also was an active volunteer with Sharlot Hall Museum and Prescott Art Docents. She was honored to be selected as Prescott Art Docents’ Docent of the Year for 2022-2023.

Joan’s family will always remember her for her positive attitude, kindness, and caring for others. She loved to cook for family and friends and was a wonderful mother and doting grandmother. Joan loved crafting and camping, especially with her grandchildren.

Joan was predeceased by her beloved father, William (Bill) Kukuk. She is survived by her husband, Ray Jones, her daughters Megan Eaton (Matt), Morgan Stanley (Andrew), and Monica Meerson (Nick), as well as her mother, Martha Jane Kukuk, her sister Nan Blunk (Buzz), and her nieces Nicole and Sara. She adored her three grandchildren, Logan Ray, Holland Jane, and Aspen Joan. An open house, celebrating Joan’s life, will be held on Friday, January 12th from 1-4 PM at the Hidden Valley Ranch Clubhouse, 1615 Coyote Road, Prescott, AZ 86303.

Her early departure from this life comes as a shock to all who knew her and will leave a void felt by her entire family and all who loved her in her wide network of community throughout Lawrence, Phoenix and Prescott.

The family deeply appreciates your support during this difficult time and asks that you send donations to Prescott Art Docents in lieu of flowers.

