Obituary: Edward W. Wolfe

Beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Edward W. Wolfe of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 19, 2023, at age 87. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Ed was born Jan. 21, 1936 in Brooklyn and grew up on Long Island in New York. Ed received a degree in Geology from the College of Wooster and Ohio State University where he earned a Ph.D. in 1961.

He had a long and rewarding career with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) which brought him along with his family to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 1968 to lead a mapping project of the large San Francisco Volcanic Field in northern Arizona. He later worked at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory and the Cascades Volcano Observatory in Vancouver, Washington.

Ed retired in Prescott, Arizona, in 1998 and became heavily involved in the Citizens Water Advocacy Group in Prescott, which concentrates on conserving water in Central Arizona for future generations.

Ed loved hiking in the Grand Canyon, skiing at the Arizona Snowbowl, and sailing at Lake Powell. He also had a passion for singing and belonged to the High Mountain Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus in Prescott.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife Rita Sanchez Wolfe, parents Winslow and Phoebe Wolfe and his brother John Wolfe.

Ed is survived by his wife Eleanor, his five children Paul Wolfe, Sandey Wolfe, Chris Wolfe, Linda (Wolfe) Backus, Susan (Wolfe) Burnett; seven beloved stepchildren, 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and good friend and first wife Ruth Loomis.

A memorial for Ed will be held at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Lower Hangar, 3700 Willow Creek Rd., on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Please join us to celebrate his life.

