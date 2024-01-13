Obituary: Dr. Rebecca Stringham Bushman

Dr. Rebecca Stringham Bushman, 67, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, died at home from cancer on January 10, 2024. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the late George William Stringham and Zotha Jean Wilson Stringham.

God and family were the most important things to her. She and her husband Nephi were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple in 1980, and they demonstrated great loyalty, determination, and love as they raised their family of seven children together.

Travel, exploration, and admiration of the natural world were always part of her life, whether joining her husband’s archeological expeditions in Israel, serving a mission for her church to Samoa, visiting National Parks, or hiking Havasupai.

Becky studied music (cello) on scholarship at Northern Arizona University then transferred to study at Brigham Young University. After raising their children, she earned her bachelor’s degree at Arizona State University and a medical degree from Midwestern University, completing her residency in Kingman, Arizona. In order to give more attention and individual time to her patients, she opened a private medical practice, Healthsong Direct Primary Care. As a physician, she loved healing and solving the puzzles of the human body in a hands-on, integrative way and had heartfelt compassion for her patients.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Nephi Wallace Bushman II, and her children: Bethany Jensen (Colin), Phoebe Hemingway (Jonathan), Abigail Winston (Adam), Emily Taylor (Alan), Eliza Manwaring (Derek), Ruth Ballard (David), and Nephi Bushman III (Debora).

Following a viewing at 8:30am, her funeral will be held at 10am on Friday, January 19, 2024, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Pkwy, Prescott Valley, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by the funeral home.