Obituary: Colleen Frances Conley

Colleen Frances Conley, formerly of Prescott, Arizona, slipped away on Dec. 20, 2023. She was the fourth of eight children of Thomas and Evelyn Conley, born on July 13, 1954 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Survivors include her siblings Patrice, Karen (Girgenti), Kevin, Kathleen (Connolly), Terrence, Erin (Keith) and Monica; her daughter, Jessica (Davis), who has three children: Hayley Davis, Luke and Andrew Palmer; her son, Robert, who is the father of: Robert, Shiann, Michaela, William and Colin; and 15 nieces and nephews who will miss her also.

Before retirement, Colleen was title/escrow officer for Lawyers Title in Prescott. Her career in commercial title was highlighted by national corporation restructuring of both Taco Bell and UHaul properties.

A celebration of her life will be held on Feb. 17, 2024 from 11a.m.-3 p.m., at the Irish Cultural Center in Phoenix. Please wear green.

Information provided by the family.