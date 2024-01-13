OFFERS
Obituary: Carrol Ann Ernst

Originally Published: January 13, 2024 9:44 p.m.

Carrol Ann Ernst: Jan. 28, 1945-Jan. 9, 2024, beloved wife, mother, Oma, sister and aunt passed away Jan. 9, 2024. She was a resident of Mayer, Arizona.

The word that most aptly describes Carrol is determined. Her life was a life of excellence. When Carrol finally accomplished her dream of becoming an RN in 1991 at 46 years old, she graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and the super senior award. This standard is one that she maintained throughout her life and career.

She worked in oncology for many years and was universally loved and respected by patients and colleagues for her deep empathy and compassion. After earning two more degrees in Business Management and Business Administration, she became a director of operations for Fresenius Medical Care, where she was consistently at the top of the leader boards.

The same determination and excellence with which she approached her professional life was manifest in her personal life. For 28 years she provided support for her husband and his career as a pastor. As a pastor’s wife, she broke the mold in all the right ways. To know her was to love her. She never gave up on anyone (for better or worse). She left an indelible mark on the hearts of so many and will be sorely missed.

Carrol is survived by her husband of over 46 years, Thom; son Phillip Wesley Ernst, Mayer, AZ; grandson Caleb Orion Ernst, Chandler, AZ; daughter Jenni Ann Ernst, Peoria, AZ; brother Tom Higham, Cheyenne, WY; nieces Jill Higham, Fort Collins, CO; and Jerri Teers, Fort Collins, CO; grandnephews Marcco Higham, Denver, CO; and Mateo Higham, Cheyenne, WY. Preceded in death by her father, Edward Joseph Higham; and mother Molly Sue Higham-Prutsman.

“Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints” ~Psalm 116:15

There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to dementiasociety.org

Information provided by the funeral home

