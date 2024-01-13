Las Vegas Strip resort casino adds a new luxury experience

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Sprinkler leak at Ativo Senior Living in Prescott Valley causes ceiling collapses, forcing evacuation Arizona governor proposes overhauling school vouchers to address growing budget deficit Rodeo Roundup: Prescott Frontier Days seeks Junior Ambassadors for 2024 CVUSD Governing Board approves contract for new superintendent New traffic light expected at Prescott Lakes Parkway/Sundog Ranch Road by May 2024 $554,000 engineering/design contract approved as first phase of new Prescott Street Maintenance building Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts faces unprecedented challenges, calls for community support Supreme Court considers right to face accusers in Yuma drug case Finchem attorney agrees to retire over handling of 2022 election challenge Six YC students earn All-Arizona Academic Team honors, university transfer scholarships

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Jan. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Las Vegas Strip resort casino adds a new luxury experience

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: January 13, 2024 2 p.m.

The Las Vegas Strip has a well-deserved reputation for excess and indulgence.

People visit the Strip, pockets stuffed with money ready to spend it in ways they never would at home. That might mean fancy meals, spa treatments, pro sporting events, UFC or boxing matches, or tickets to pricey concerts.

It also, of course, means gambling. Las Vegas offers every manner of gambling, You can sit down at a table, mindlessly play slot machines, try your hand at video poker, or bet on sporting events in countless different ways.

Related: Another celebrity brand goes out of business

Gambling creates winners and people with fistfuls of money they're looking to spend. That's why all the major Las Vegas Strip casinos offer upscale retail adjacent to their casinos. Both Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International offer shops to buy everything from jewelry and fancy clothes to stores that sell pricey makeup and whole shops that seemingly sell nothing but bath bombs.

If a winning gambler wants a new pair of high-priced sunglasses to block out the rising sun or a designer handbag or piece of luggage to gift to a spouse or partner, the big Las Vegas Strip resorts put the finest retail steps away from their gaming floors.     

Las Vegas operators fully understand that people flush with winning who have perhaps indulged in more than a few adult beverages, or maybe something stronger, tend to make buying decisions they may not otherwise make. In many ways, the entire Strip has been set up to siphon off cash in every way imaginable.

Now, The Venetian has added a new way for tourists flush with cash to leave more of that money in Sin City.

The Venetian Shops has a mock canal like the ones in Venice.

Image source&colon Chris McGrath&solGetty Images

Las Vegas Strip adds novel luxury retailer 

Privé Porter, a reseller of ultra-upscale handbags, quietly opened a store in the Grand Canal Shoppes in the Venetian. The location opened in Nov. just before the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix  race. 

The company sells handbags that average $35,000 each. That means that even for Las Vegas, it's seeking a very high-end clientele.  

"At Privé Porter we have turned our love, knowledge, and expertise of the ultra-luxury handbag market into an endeavor to provide our global customers with the most coveted and rare items," the company shared on its website. "We specialize in sourcing, authenticating, and delivering the Hermès handbags that are elusive to the vast majority of even wealthy consumers."

Privé Porter, which was founded in 2008, prides itself on verifying the authenticity of all its bags. 

"We take pride in providing our customers with the largest selection of Hermès Birkin handbags in the world," the company added. "We have established a proprietary global supply chain that provides items with very high demand and painfully low supply. We then reward our customers to access those rare and ultra-luxury items with convenience and white-glove service in an otherwise unavailable way."

Las Vegas offers access to wealthy customers

While the average Las Vegas visitor can't afford a $35,000 handbag (or at least shouldn't buy one), the city certainly has a steady supply of high rollers who can. Privé Porter caters to a customer base that will pay a higher price for hard-to-find items.

“There’s a huge element in Las Vegas of YOLO, you only live once, and fast money and impressing people,” company co-founder Jeffrey Berk told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Getting shut down at Hermes for a Birkin, it’s not going to be very long, when people are saying like, ‘Well screw it. I’m just gonna go over to the Venetian and Prive Porter where I could buy two, three, four at a time if we want to.’”

The company does not buy directly from Hermes. It sources its products from customers looking to sell or trade their bags, as well as buying from other luxury resellers.

"Privé Porter purchases items. No, Prive Porter is not a consignment store. We do this in order to best ensure authenticity, quality, and provenance of the items we sell. We also want to provide our buyers and sellers the highest level of service and convenience," the company posted in its FAQ.

 

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: