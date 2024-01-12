U.S. regulators ask Tesla and other automakers about car location tracking tech amid domestic abuse concerns

The chairwoman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission wrote to nine prominent automakers on January 11 asking about their policies regarding "connected car" technology and its capabilities regarding domestic abuse.

Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), March 31, 2022, Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch&solGetty Images

In the letters written to the CEOs of Ford (F) - Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Free Report, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report as well as to the American divisions of Honda (HMC) - Get Free Report, Hyundai (HYMLF) - Get Free Report, Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) - Get Free Report, Nissan (NSANY) - Get Free Report and Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel cites a December 31 report published in The New York Times, which she notes that the technology embedded in cars from the mentioned automakers "are being weaponized in abusive relationships."

Cases of tech-enabled stalking centered around "connected cars" are emerging at the same time manufacturers from Hyundai to Mercedes pack their vehicles with ever-larger suites of technology meant to enhance the owner experience, such as vehicle location tracking, door locking and unlocking, or remote start from the touch of a smartphone.

People look at a Tesla Model 3 sedan at the Tesla booth during the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) VCG&solGetty Images

While some of these features are wildly convenient for owners, unfortunately, some functions are used in the name of malice. In her letter, Rosenworcel referenced incidents recounted in the Times' report, including a recounting of a woman who was unknowingly tracked by a former partner using her car's connected services, and another whose husband harassed her by remotely turning on her lights and honking the horn at night, as well as remotely running the heater on hot days.

Additionally, Rosenworcel mentioned in her letter to Musk and the other automaker CEOs that through the Safe Connections Act, the regulatory agency is responsible for making sure domestic abuse survivors have secure access to communications. She likened the access to a car akin to access to a phone, noting that "having access to a car is also a critical lifeline."

"[Cars are a] means of escape and independence, and it is often essential for those seeking employment and support. No survivor of domestic violence and abuse should have to choose between giving up their car and allowing themselves to be stalked and harmed by those who can access its data and connectivity," Rosenworcel wrote.

The FCC chairwoman also wrote similar letters to wireless carriers Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.

The FCC Chairwoman asked for information about the individual carmaker's "connected car" systems, as well as any info on policies that would help separate them from abusers, as well as how automakers handle customers geolocation data.

A deadline of January 26 was set for the automakers to respond.

