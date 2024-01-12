This ‘life-changing’ heated eye mask is going viral on TikTok — and now you can get it for almost 60% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Welcome to the future, where sleep masks are heated, play music, give you a massage, and even help calm migraines. Over the past few months, the Renpho Eyeris Heated Eye Massager Mask has been blowing up on TikTok, with the hashtag #renphoeyemassager earning more than 37 million views and thousands of video reviews.

“I don’t know how I ever lived without this before,” one TikTok user wrote. “It’s so relaxing, I feel like I’m in the spa every night.”

Over on Amazon, the Renpho Eye Massager is now Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling sleep mask, with more than 14,000 five-star ratings. It’s been purchased 20,000 times this past month, which adds up considering how many TikTok users called this funny-looking mask the “perfect gift” during the holidays. Some people have even started flying with it. While the hype continues, you can get the Renpho Eye Massager for nearly 60% off right now. Originally $130, it’s on sale for just $56.

But does a sleep mask that gives your eyes a massage seem … a little intense? Let us tell you why you’re probably going to love it.

Renpho Eyeris Heated Eye Massager Mask, $56 (was $130) at Amazon

With built-in heating pads that gently (keyword: gently) rotate on your eyes, forehead, and temples, the mask’s default setting gives you a 20-minute compression massage with both heat and calming music, but you can turn any of these off based on your preferences. (The music is spa music, but via Bluetooth you can listen to any music of your choosing.) You can even add vibration, which lots of shoppers actually love.

“I used it on all three simultaneously—pressure, heat, vibrate, and OMG. Just...OMG,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I didn’t feel like my eyes were going to pop out (yes, I really did have that irrational fear for a split second). Instead, it was just mild pressure, but firm enough that it was nice. Then the heat. Nothing too crazy. And then the vibration. PERFECT.”

“This eye massager is awesome. Whether you are using it for relaxation, headache relief, or sinus relief, it does the job,” wrote another. “Oftentimes I find myself dozing off by the end. This has become a staple in my wellness and self-care regimens.”

Yes, you will look a little funny while wearing this mask, but shoppers have started using it daily — especially when they feel a headache or migraine coming.

“If I have a headache, or just feel like relaxing, I get into comfortable clothing, lay under my weighted blanket in bed and put this thing on,” a reviewer wrote. “Within minutes I’m relaxed, less sense, and sometimes ready to sleep!”

Another reviewer, who noted their terrible migraines, described it as “life-changing,” writing: “This HAS to be the best product I’ve bought from Amazon EVER. I suffer from constant migraines. I live in the south where it’s humid and it storms daily and I swear the barometric pressure does a number on my head. I saw this and I thought WHY NOT. … Headache? GONE! I felt AMAZING. This is the best freaking product for anyone who suffers from sinus pain or headaches or migraines.”

With reviews like that, it’s pretty hard to resist this sleep mask. Whether you suffer from regular headaches or just love the idea of a mini stress-relieving massage at the end of the day, the Renpho Eyeris Heated Eye Massager Mask may just be the cure to all of your problems. Get it now while it’s just $56 — and before it sells out.