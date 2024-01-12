This ‘life-changing’ heated eye mask is going viral on TikTok — and now you can get it for almost 60% off

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Sprinkler leak at Ativo Senior Living in Prescott Valley causes ceiling collapses, forcing evacuation Arizona governor proposes overhauling school vouchers to address growing budget deficit Rodeo Roundup: Prescott Frontier Days seeks Junior Ambassadors for 2024 CVUSD Governing Board approves contract for new superintendent New traffic light expected at Prescott Lakes Parkway/Sundog Ranch Road by May 2024 $554,000 engineering/design contract approved as first phase of new Prescott Street Maintenance building Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts faces unprecedented challenges, calls for community support Supreme Court considers right to face accusers in Yuma drug case Finchem attorney agrees to retire over handling of 2022 election challenge Six YC students earn All-Arizona Academic Team honors, university transfer scholarships

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This ‘life-changing’ heated eye mask is going viral on TikTok — and now you can get it for almost 60% off

Rachel Lubitz
Originally Published: January 12, 2024 9 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Welcome to the future, where sleep masks are heated, play music, give you a massage, and even help calm migraines. Over the past few months, the Renpho Eyeris Heated Eye Massager Mask has been blowing up on TikTok, with the hashtag #renphoeyemassager earning more than 37 million views and thousands of video reviews.

“I don’t know how I ever lived without this before,” one TikTok user wrote. “It’s so relaxing, I feel like I’m in the spa every night.”

Over on Amazon, the Renpho Eye Massager is now Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling sleep mask, with more than 14,000 five-star ratings. It’s been purchased 20,000 times this past month, which adds up considering how many TikTok users called this funny-looking mask the “perfect gift” during the holidays. Some people have even started flying with it. While the hype continues, you can get the Renpho Eye Massager for nearly 60% off right now. Originally $130, it’s on sale for just $56.

But does a sleep mask that gives your eyes a massage seem … a little intense? Let us tell you why you’re probably going to love it. 

Renpho Eyeris Heated Eye Massager Mask, $56 (was $130) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

With built-in heating pads that gently (keyword: gently) rotate on your eyes, forehead, and temples, the mask’s default setting gives you a 20-minute compression massage with both heat and calming music, but you can turn any of these off based on your preferences. (The music is spa music, but via Bluetooth you can listen to any music of your choosing.) You can even add vibration, which lots of shoppers actually love.

“I used it on all three simultaneously—pressure, heat, vibrate, and OMG. Just...OMG,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I didn’t feel like my eyes were going to pop out (yes, I really did have that irrational fear for a split second). Instead, it was just mild pressure, but firm enough that it was nice. Then the heat. Nothing too crazy. And then the vibration. PERFECT.”

“This eye massager is awesome. Whether you are using it for relaxation, headache relief, or sinus relief, it does the job,” wrote another. “Oftentimes I find myself dozing off by the end. This has become a staple in my wellness and self-care regimens.”

Yes, you will look a little funny while wearing this mask, but shoppers have started using it daily — especially when they feel a headache or migraine coming.

“If I have a headache, or just feel like relaxing, I get into comfortable clothing, lay under my weighted blanket in bed and put this thing on,” a reviewer wrote. “Within minutes I’m relaxed, less sense, and sometimes ready to sleep!”

Another reviewer, who noted their terrible migraines, described it as “life-changing,” writing: “This HAS to be the best product I’ve bought from Amazon EVER. I suffer from constant migraines. I live in the south where it’s humid and it storms daily and I swear the barometric pressure does a number on my head. I saw this and I thought WHY NOT. … Headache? GONE! I felt AMAZING. This is the best freaking product for anyone who suffers from sinus pain or headaches or migraines.”

With reviews like that, it’s pretty hard to resist this sleep mask. Whether you suffer from regular headaches or just love the idea of a mini stress-relieving massage at the end of the day, the Renpho Eyeris Heated Eye Massager Mask may just be the cure to all of your problems. Get it now while it’s just $56 — and before it sells out. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: