Tesla is expanding into an unfamiliar market with a weird, new product

Lifestyle products are not an unusual territory for most car brands, as they tend to grab the attention of a unique element of their customers.

Lamborghini's driving shoes made in collaboration with Tod's. Tod&aposs&solLamborghini

Lamborghini, for instance is collaborating with luxury footwear brand Tod's for a line of fancy driving loafers, while Bugatti teamed up with Adidas to release a pair of football — I mean soccer — boots for those who have skills on the pitch.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is no stranger from these kinds of products, as several non-car products on offer by the brand reflect the quirkiness of CEO Elon Musk. A quick look through the "Lifestyle" section of the Tesla online store yields some weird and wacky items like lightning bolt shaped shot glasses, a Tesla-branded branding iron and a big, western-style belt buckle made to celebrate the opening of the Texas gigafactory.

Notably, some of the products on offer are Cybertruck branded and include items like an angular beer mug called the Cyberstein, a Cybertruck shaped whistle called the Cyberwhistle, as well as a Cybertruck shaped bottle opener called the Cyberoperner.

A Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla store in San Jose, Calif. on Nov. 28, 2023. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Tesla is not done selling Cybertruck-themed stuff. According to a report by Electrek, the Elon Musk-led EV company has filed a new trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that suggests Tesla is trying to hit a different hobby or pastime its owners get into.

According to information found within the website for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Tesla has filed for a trademark for the name 'Cyberhammer' on Jan. 9. On the information provided by the Patent and Trademark Office, the EV company has listed the name for "Exercise equipment, namely, gym hammers for fitness purposes."

Gym hammers are not an uncommon piece of gym or exercise equipment. Usually sold in a variety of different weights, they are often used for CrossFit or strongman workouts for sledgehammer workouts — commonly hitting a soft item like a large tire.

The idea of Tesla selling a branded sledgehammer is not very far-fetched. During Tesla's November 2019 Cybertruck reveal, Cybertruck designer Franz von Holzhausen swung a sledgehammer to the prototype's door before he infamously smashed its windows with a metal ball.

TheStreet has reached out to Tesla for comment.

