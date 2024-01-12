JJ Redick reveals surprising number of NBA teams that have tried to get him to coach

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Sprinkler leak at Ativo Senior Living in Prescott Valley causes ceiling collapses, forcing evacuation Rodeo Roundup: Prescott Frontier Days seeks Junior Ambassadors for 2024 CVUSD Governing Board approves contract for new superintendent New traffic light expected at Prescott Lakes Parkway/Sundog Ranch Road by May 2024 $554,000 engineering/design contract approved as first phase of new Prescott Street Maintenance building Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts faces unprecedented challenges, calls for community support Supreme Court considers right to face accusers in Yuma drug case Finchem attorney agrees to retire over handling of 2022 election challenge Six YC students earn All-Arizona Academic Team honors, university transfer scholarships HUSD Governing Board unanimously elects board leaders for the year, changes meeting dates

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

JJ Redick reveals surprising number of NBA teams that have tried to get him to coach

Colin Salao
Originally Published: January 12, 2024 5:44 p.m.

In May, JJ Redick reportedly interviewed for the head coaching vacancy of the Toronto Raptors. 

Redick had no experience as a head coach on any professional level, yet he was under consideration for a team that won the championship in 2019 with a president in Masai Ujiri who is one of the most respected in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He ultimately wouldn't get the role, but it was a sign that the ESPN analyst and color commentator was being considered as a coach. And his decision to even take the interview showed there was mutual interest.

Redick revealed on an episode of "Pablo Torre Finds Out" on Jan. 11 that there were many more NBA teams who showed interest in him to join their staff, though not necessarily as a head coach.

"I've had discussions and offers in terms of being an assistant coach and on the staff from a number of teams," Redick said.

The Boston Celtics were one of them, which Redick had already revealed in the past during an episode of his podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." 

In the fall of 2022, Redick was asked to join the staff of then newly-hired Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. He talked more about that process on Pablo Torre's show, which included a golf trip that turned into a recruiting session.

Related: Pablo Torre is upending the norms of sports media — and his parents — with his new show

"I happened to be in Boston, and I get a call from Brad Stevens," Redick said.

Stevens, who is the president of basketball operations with the Celtics, asked Redick if Mazzulla could join him on the trip. They spent the next few hours playing and discussing what Redick's role would be on the staff.

But there was a catch. Mazzulla was a last-minute new hire for the Celtics due to a controversy with its last head coach, Ime Udoka. Redick would thus need to start with the team in a few days.

The quick turnover made his choice difficult.

"How do I make this decision?" Redick said. "My kids are in school, I've planned out my life. It's hard."

Redick clearly didn't take the offer from the Celtics. He's stayed with ESPN and has been promoted to the second-highest NBA broadcast team of the company together with play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco and fellow former NBA veteran Richard Jefferson.

That trio falls right behind the trio of Mike Breen, Doris Burke, and Redick's former coach Doc Rivers on the totem poll of NBA's broadcast groups.

But as Redick revealed to Torre, there were more than just two teams that have expressed interest.

"Six to eight, I'd have to go through," Redick said.

Related: ESPN's JJ Redick makes powerful critique of the sports media landscape

Torre joked that the number of teams that have reached out to him could be a sign that Redick will eventually pull the trigger and get into coaching.

"That tells me that people are like, 'JJ's going to crack,'" Torre said. "Inside they see it in your eyes. They see that sicko flicker."

Redick is actually still coaching, but at a very different level. Redick and Torre discussed over the 50-minute show how the NBA lifer has chosen to instead become the head coach of his nine-year-old son's basketball team in Brooklyn.

"I could be helping [Jayson] Tatum how to win a championship," Redick joked. "Instead, I'm trying to figure out how nine-year-olds can beat a two-three zone."

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: