Hyundai and Lexus eco-friendly EVs get an edgy, racing-inspired makeover

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Sprinkler leak at Ativo Senior Living in Prescott Valley causes ceiling collapses, forcing evacuation Arizona governor proposes overhauling school vouchers to address growing budget deficit Rodeo Roundup: Prescott Frontier Days seeks Junior Ambassadors for 2024 CVUSD Governing Board approves contract for new superintendent New traffic light expected at Prescott Lakes Parkway/Sundog Ranch Road by May 2024 $554,000 engineering/design contract approved as first phase of new Prescott Street Maintenance building Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts faces unprecedented challenges, calls for community support Supreme Court considers right to face accusers in Yuma drug case Finchem attorney agrees to retire over handling of 2022 election challenge Six YC students earn All-Arizona Academic Team honors, university transfer scholarships

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Hyundai and Lexus eco-friendly EVs get an edgy, racing-inspired makeover

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 12, 2024 9:28 p.m.

Like the SEMA show in November, the Tokyo Auto Salon is another unique event on the auto show calendar. 

Related: Key analyst calls rental car giant's Tesla dump a miscalculation

In the same vein, the show in Japan allows the country's boutique car modification and tuning houses and automakers to express themselves with cool modified cars, and to show off a wide array of new components that exploit a car's last horsepower, or to drastically change its looks. 

As electric vehicles take up more market space, Hyundai  (HYMLF) - Get Free Report and Lexus  (TM) - Get Free Report used the Tokyo show to show off some unique customized EVs from their respective brands.

One Fast Lexus

The Lexus RZ 450e F SPORT Performance

Lexus

View the 3 images of this gallery on the original article

Lexus showed off what a performance oriented vision of electric cars could look like, as it showed up with a car that looks straight out of The Fast and The Furious. 

Dubbed the RZ 450e F SPORT Performance, this matte white Lexus is a modified variant of its electric crossover SUV. Outfitted with 21-inch wheels, a performance suspension kit and a total of 17 aerodynamic body panels including not one, but two spoilers on the rear hatch; the RZ looks substantially more aggressive than the EV it was built upon. 

Regrettably, the cool body kit does not come with any additional horsepower, as it has the same dual-motor setup as in the pedestrian model, which makes 308 total horsepower. 

This model is a special edition milted to just 100 cars and will cost 11,800,000 yen, or around $81,300.

In a statement to TheStreet, a representative from Lexus USA said that the RZ 450e F SPORT Performance is currently being offered only in Japan and that Lexus currently does not have any plans to sell it stateside. 

Hyundai's cool IONIQ 

Hyundai NPX1

Hyundai

View the 2 images of this gallery on the original article

Hyundai used the upcoming IONIQ 5 N as a canvas for something it calls N Performance Parts. Dubbed the NPX1, the concept shown at the Tokyo Auto Salon is a visual representation of the offerings the South Korean manufacturer plans to add to the options list of the compact crossover EV.

Though the IONIQ 5 N is already a fast, performance-oriented model with 600 horsepower and a lot of go-fast enhancements on top of the standard model, the N performance parts turn up the heat even hotter. 

From a visual standpoint, the fast Hyundai looks even faster, as the addition of N performance parts makes the EV look like a race car for the road. An aggressive touring car-style body kit, combined with lowered suspension give the car an aggressive stance, while the alloy and carbon fiber wheels help reduce its overall weight. 

Though this car is a concept at the moment, Hyundai intends to sell the parts as accessories for the upcoming IONIQ 5 N. 

In a statement to TheStreet, a representative from Hyundai North America said that information regarding the performance parts will follow the Spring 2024 launch of the IONIQ 5 N in the United States.

More Business of EVs:

Tired of the investing maze? We’ve got the map. Thousands of stocks? Forget them. We zero in on the winners – and we’ll let you in on the secret. Our pros are sharing their top picks NOW. Missed out on the last one? Don’t make that mistake again. Join us today

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: