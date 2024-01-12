Disney gets good news about its lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Sprinkler leak at Ativo Senior Living in Prescott Valley causes ceiling collapses, forcing evacuation Rodeo Roundup: Prescott Frontier Days seeks Junior Ambassadors for 2024 CVUSD Governing Board approves contract for new superintendent New traffic light expected at Prescott Lakes Parkway/Sundog Ranch Road by May 2024 $554,000 engineering/design contract approved as first phase of new Prescott Street Maintenance building Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts faces unprecedented challenges, calls for community support Supreme Court considers right to face accusers in Yuma drug case Finchem attorney agrees to retire over handling of 2022 election challenge Six YC students earn All-Arizona Academic Team honors, university transfer scholarships HUSD Governing Board unanimously elects board leaders for the year, changes meeting dates

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Disney gets good news about its lawsuit against Ron DeSantis

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: January 12, 2024 7:58 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' "War on Woke" built up a head of steam beginning in 2022 as the governor embarked on a campaign against the Walt Disney Company  (DIS) - Get Free Report after the House of Mouse's then-CEO Bob Chapek opposed Florida's Parental Rights in Education law or the "Don't Say Gay" law.

In April 2022, DeSantis signed legislation repealing the Reedy Creek Improvement District Act and eventually dissolved Disney World's special district in June 2023. He appointed his own hand-picked board to govern the property's infrastructure. DeSantis' actions has generated lawsuits and countersuits between Disney and the governor ever since.

Related: DeSantis contentious law against Disney World affects iconic ride

But DeSantis didn't stop there. He also expanded his "War on Woke" against a Florida officeholder.

DeSantis also attacks Florida officeholder

Florida voters in 2020 re-elected Democrat Andrew Warren as State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, which led to Warren implementing new policies and advocating reforms. Warren's policies and advocacy ruffled the feathers of Republican DeSantis, who suspended the state attorney from office in August 2022 and appointed a political ally to replace him.

Warren in September 2022 filed a federal lawsuit against DeSantis, claiming he had suspended the state attorney in retaliation for his opinions on abortion and transgender rights that were protected by the First Amendment and sought reinstatement.

In both cases, the statements on abortion and transgender never became policy. Warren never distributed the statements, nor included them in materials provided prosecutors, and never trained prosecutors on them, court papers said.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the suspension violated the Florida Constitution and U.S. Constitution protections in two of six factors but nonetheless rejected Warren's claims on the merits. The judge ruled that DeSantis would have suspended Warren anyway based on unprotected activity.

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger

disney

Appeals court rules against DeSantis

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit unanimously ruled on appeal that the the U.S. District Court erred in concluding that the First Amendment did not protect the activities behind those certain factors. On Jan. 10, the appeals court vacated the lower court's decision and remanded the case to the district court to reconsider whether DeSantis would have suspended Warren based solely on unprotected activities.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals did not go unnoticed by the Walt Disney Company  (DIS) - Get Free Report, as it believes the ruling provides strong ammunition for its First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis that it filed in April 2023.

Disney on Jan. 11, filed the U.S. Court of Appeals' Warren decision with its lawsuit, according to the Orlando Sentinel, claiming that the First Amendment protections stated in the appeals court decision also apply to its lawsuit against DeSantis. 

Disney CEO Bob Iger and the company filed its lawsuit after DeSantis took control over Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District, claiming the governor's actions were "patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional." The company claimed DeSantis' actions violated its First Amendment rights.

DeSantis and the Florida State Legislature dismantled the Reedy Creek Improvement District, creating the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to oversee Walt Disney World's infrastructure in Orlando, Fla. DeSantis appointed his political allies on the new district's governing board.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: