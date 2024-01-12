CVS makes a major change that Target shoppers will hate

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
UPDATE: Sprinkler leak at Ativo Senior Living in Prescott Valley causes ceiling collapses, forcing evacuation Rodeo Roundup: Prescott Frontier Days seeks Junior Ambassadors for 2024 CVUSD Governing Board approves contract for new superintendent New traffic light expected at Prescott Lakes Parkway/Sundog Ranch Road by May 2024 $554,000 engineering/design contract approved as first phase of new Prescott Street Maintenance building Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts faces unprecedented challenges, calls for community support Supreme Court considers right to face accusers in Yuma drug case Finchem attorney agrees to retire over handling of 2022 election challenge Six YC students earn All-Arizona Academic Team honors, university transfer scholarships HUSD Governing Board unanimously elects board leaders for the year, changes meeting dates

Subscribe Now
Friday, Jan. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

CVS makes a major change that Target shoppers will hate

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: January 12, 2024 4:17 p.m.

Despite the rise of online shopping, where almost anything can be delivered to your door in hours, many of us still go in person to do at least some of our chores. 

One such effort is a visit to the pharmacy, whether that's because a signature or ID is required to pick up a prescription or simply because you like doing it. 

Related: Walmart makes major change affecting millions of customers

If you're lucky to be close enough to one of the more than 1,000 Target  (TGT) - Get Free Report locations that include a CVS pharmacy located inside, and you happen to enjoy shopping, then you're really in business. 

In 2015 Target and CVS  (CVS) - Get Free Report agreed to a venture under which CVS would operate a majority of the retailer's in-store pharmacies. The deal, valued at around $1.9 billion at the time, enabled CVS to take over business in some 1,800 locations. (Target currently has just under 2,000 U.S. locations.) 

The agreement largely was a delight for customers. It suddenly became easy to fill a prescription while picking up birthday-party supplies, a Starbucks mocha frappuccino, dog food, trail mix, a new book, office furniture, and maybe even a new sundress.

More Retail:

This was the kind of one-stop shopping that was supposed to take over the world. Gone were the days of circling multiple strip malls for a parking space and having to queue up just to pick up a staple. 

Target, which offers groceries in many locations, was now also a pharmacy, and life was suddenly a lot simpler. 

Change coming to some CVS Target locations

In late 2021, however, CVS said it would be shuttering hundreds of locations across the country as less profitable stores cut into its outlook. 

A CVS logo is displayed at one of its stores near Bloomsburg, Pa., on Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images&solGetty Images

"The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business," the company said at the time. 

"As part of this initiative, CVS Health will reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years."

As of September 2023, CVS said it would close a total of 900 stores by 2024. 

CVS closures aim to boost profit, efficiency

The most recent Target decision likely results from the ongoing closure efforts, which are intended to shore up profit and efficiency. 

Still, the closures represent a small fraction of the pharmacies that will continue to operate within Target, and all employees affected by the closure are expected to transfer to locations that will remain open.

CVS is far from the only drugstore shoring up profits and locations following the pandemic. 

In June 2023, Walgreens  (WBA) - Get Free Report said it would close as many as 450 locations across the U.S. and U.K. to streamline and simplify its business. 

RiteAid  (RAD) - Get Free Report filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: