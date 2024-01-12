OFFERS
Apple Watch and Oura Ring finally have a new (impressive) competitor

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: January 12, 2024 8:07 p.m.

While the official data isn't in yet, one of the most sought-after gifts of Christmas in 2023 was a wearable fitness device. 

And customers are spoiled for choice. 

There are quite literally millions of devices collecting data in the market; approximately one in three Americans uses one, according to the NIH. And, depending on your preferences, needs, and fashion inclinations, there are plenty out there to choose from. 

The most popular is Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Free Report Watch, which sees a new version annually since 2015. As of June 2023 it was estimated that Apple had sold over 229 million of them total — and that's well before the new Series 9 was released in September or the spending-heavy holiday season, whereby Apple Watch makes the perfect gift under so many Americans' trees.

But others have been quickly gaining ground. While many enjoy Apple Watch for its seamless integration into the iOS ecosystem, upstarts like Oura, which features a more streamlined ring wearable with a longer battery life, has its own fanbase. 

Oura is slightly pricier than Apple Watch but has a longer battery and is designed to be worn all day and night, as it collects in-depth sleep data and compiles proprietary algorithms about its user and their wellness habits. 

And then there is WHOOP, a wearable band beloved by professional athletes and influencers as it focuses on endurance and recovery, telling users when to push their limits and when to scale it back to avoid an injury or setback.

Both FitBit and Garmin also have their loyal customers, from military personnel to marathoners.

Other entrants have been looking to make inroads in the nearly $75 billion fitness wearable market. Samsung, for example, has been working on a Galaxy Ring for years now, though it is yet to hit the market. 

New fitness tracker enters competition 

Which leaves space for a newcomer, even in the increasingly crowded market. Enter the Amazfit Helio Ring, which looks similar to the Oura Ring but is already delighting critics — Tom's Guide already placed it on its Best of CES 2024 awards list. 

As an athlete, you're only as good as your #recovery 😴💪 Chasing excellence means giving everything to be even 0.01% better than yesterday 🏃♂️🏋️♂️ Make sure you're getting the rest you need to recover better & break new limits with the upcoming #Amazfit #HelioRing 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mSRBNkrV3P

— Amazfit (@AmazfitGlobal) January 12, 2024

Just like the Oura, the Helio Ring is intended to be worn all day and night; it's not yet clear how powerful its battery is, though if it's similar to the Oura then it may need to be charged about once per week. 

It will measure a litany of biomarkers, including:

  • Heart rate
  • Sleep
  • Electrodermal activity (skin and sweat response)
  • Blood oxygen levels 
  • Training load and effect
  • Stress and recovery
  • Readiness

It's also meant to be paired with Amazfit's AI-powered fitness app, which will track workouts, sleep quality, and predicts personal goal milestones with a subscription. And it's definitely intended for the data wonks. 

"More than just a sleep tracker, the Amazfit Helio Ring is an elite athlete training tool that acts as your very own personal workout partner and sports scientist," Amazfit's site writes of the ring.

The ring will be made of a titanium alloy material and weighs less than 4 grams. It can be engraved for a user's preference and is water resistant. 

Amazfit is expected to hit shelves in Spring 2024. It has not released a price point yet, though one might expect it to hover around $300, what Oura currently sells for.

