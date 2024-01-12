Act fast: The Apple Watch Series 9 just dropped back down to its Black Friday pricing, and it won't last long

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you missed out on scoring an Apple Watch Series 9 during the holidays, Amazon is coming to the rescue. The online retailer is dropping the Series 9 (which was at the center of some controversy a few weeks ago) back to its Black Friday pricing.

You can now get the 41mm GPS at just $329 and the 45mm GPS for $359—a $70 or 18% discount off the standard prices of $399 and $429. And if you’re signed up for Amazon Prime, you’ll get free, fast shipping.

Previous discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9 have been known to sell out quickly, especially in the pink colorway. So if you’re eager to use the ‘Double Tap’ gesture, track a workout, or enjoy the always-on experience, we recommend adding to cart soon.

This represents the lowest price we’ve seen the Series 9 drop to thus far in 2024, and for most of 2023, except for one ultra-rare all-time-low discount.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS, $329 (was $399) at Amazon

Like previous-generation Apple Watches, the Series 9 comes in two sizes—41mm and 45mm. The display is always on and gets plenty bright so that you can make out visuals and text in any viewing conditions. Both watches are basically the same other than size, with navigation, applications, Siri, and Apple Pay all working seamlessly thanks to the S9 processor inside. The Series 9 is just as fast as competing smartwatches from the likes of Samsung and just as fast as the Ultra 2, which boasts a larger display and more rugged design.

Thanks to Apple’s latest health sensor stack on the rear, the Series 9 can track heart rate, take an ECG (electrocardiogram), measure blood oxygen levels, and read your skin temperature to identify trends. Additionally, you can track any conceivable workout from your wrist, like HIIT, dance, walking, swimming, and biking.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS, $359 (was $429) at Amazon

The star feature of the Series 9 is “Double Tap.” Beyond using the Digital Crown or just touching the screen, Double Tap allows you to tap your index finger and thumb together to quickly trigger an action. You can use it to pick up a phone call, respond to a message, pause a workout, or control music playback. It’s pretty great, and you can read more about the experience in our full review here.

You can still expect all-day battery life from the Series 9, and Apple includes a fast-charging puck in the box. Just be sure you have a USB-C wall plug, like this one from Anker or an Apple-made one.

Apple Watch Series 9 comes in five colors, and you can save on all of them at Amazon: PRODUCT (RED), Midnight, Starlight, Pink, and Silver included. Since they’re all $70 off at $329 or $359 for the 41mm or 45mm, the only thing left to decide is your size and color.

We’d probably shop quickly. The Series 9 is the no. 1 bestseller in smartwatches on Amazon and has been purchased over 4,000 times in the last month.

You can also save on select Apple Watch Series 9 models with both GPS and Cellular connectivity at Amazon.