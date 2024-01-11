This industry is typically resilient during recessions

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD Governing Board unanimously elects board leaders for the year, changes meeting dates First-year Bradshaw Mountain High principal delights in sharing student accolades PV representative seeks transparency in meat marketing $8M Prescott Regional Airport land purchase gets City Council approval Goldwater Lake Prescott Frontier Days announces new communications program, schedule of community engagements Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority welcomes new assistant chief of administration Family of an Arizona professor killed on campus reaches multimillion-dollar deal with the school Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder on throat slashing Sen. Hoffman wants to abolish Commerce Authority

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

This industry is typically resilient during recessions

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 11, 2024 3:55 p.m.

As 2024 recession forecasts loom, safeguarding your investments is more important than ever. While pinpointing recession-proof stocks can be hard to do, certain industries tend to be more resilient during economic downturns. Callie Cox, U.S. Investment Analyst, eToro, joined TheStreet to discuss the advantage of holding investments in big tech during a recession.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I would like to talk about recession proof stocks. I know that's such a difficult conversation overall, but I wonder, are there either recession proof stocks, not necessarily that you like because I know what you do for eToro, but are there kind of recession proof names you hear frequently cited over and over again, especially in the spirit of consumer staples or some of those immediate go to's that people might gravitate towards in tightening economic conditions?

CALLIE COX: Well, I'm going to surprise you, J.D. I actually think big tech fits this mold quite well. If you look at big tech, they are some of the strongest, most financially durable companies on the market. And that's why I'm not surprised that we've seen investors gravitate toward them since, especially since March when we had the bank implosions and people got really worried about the economy. 

To be clear, there's no one big group of recession proof stocks. If anybody tells you they know what companies will survive a recession, they're probably lying to you or making an educated guess. But if you want to look at profit margins, you know, hoards of cash, if you want to look at competitive advantages, big tech is the group that stands out in my mind. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: