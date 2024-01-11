This ‘exceptional’ standing desk will change the way you WFH, and it’s on sale for under $150 at Amazon now

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

From walking pads and under-desk treadmills to mini steppers, there are loads of ways to stay more active at home, and even while you work. If the idea of a treadmill under your desk is a step too far, you can still avoid sitting at your desk for eight hours a day by converting to a standing desk.

They have some pretty great benefits, after all. According to some studies, they’ve proven to help ease back and neck pain throughout the day and may even improve your mood and lower blood sugar levels.

Does a standing desk sound more appealing now? We don’t blame you. Thankfully, one of Amazon’s bestselling standing desks, the SHW Adjustable Standing Desk, is now just $144 after a 28% discount. This is the lowest price it’s ever been, according to price tracker camelcamelcamel, and it comes with more than 15,000 five-star ratings.

SHW Adjustable Standing Desk, $144 (was $200) at Amazon

This top-rated standing desk can change in height from 28 inches (which you can comfortably sit at) to 45 inches and even features four presets for super-easy adjustment. With a rustic brown top that looks like real wood, the desk isn’t the kind you’ll want to cover up with a bunch of papers and notebooks. To help keep it clear, there's a handy pull-out drawer for pens and paper and hooks on either side for bags and headphones.

Several reviewers note how blown away they were by the quality of the desk (especially given the price), with one reviewer getting straight to the point. “Exceptional quality. Exceptional price. I love this desk,” they wrote. “The desk’s metal legs were heavy, well-manufactured, and stable!”

Speaking from personal experience here, assembling a standing desk can be quite difficult, but countless reviews note how the instructions were easy to follow, and it took one reviewer just 30 minutes to assemble from start to finish.

It doesn’t take long for shoppers to feel some of the positive physical effects of the standing desk either, with one reviewer writing, “I've been using the stand-up desk for a month and no more back and neck pain. The motor is holding up considering I probably change from sitting to standing position at least a dozen times each day.”

Speaking of that transition, shoppers love how quickly the desk can go from sitting to standing height, taking just a few seconds. “The electric height adjustment feature of this desk is a game changer,” one reviewer wrote. “With just the press of a button, I can effortlessly transition between sitting and standing positions. This not only helps me stay more active during the workday but also alleviates any discomfort associated with prolonged sitting.”

If sitting at your desk all day is getting tiresome, now’s your chance to get the top-rated SHW Adjustable Standing Desk while it’s on sale for just $144.