Obituary: Stella 'Ann' McDowell

Originally Published: January 11, 2024 5:25 p.m.

Stella “Ann” McDowell. (Courtesy)

Stella “Ann” McDowell was born on March 24, 1940 to a young Christine Cherry in the hills of Bowling Green, Kentucky. She spent her young life running through the green grass, climbing trees, exploring with her cousins and walking by the railroad tracks. She gave her life to Jesus at the young age of nine and spent her life sharing the gospel to all who would listen. She taught herself how to play the guitar and spent her free time singing to her children and writing songs. She moved to Arizona when she was 13 years old and has always called Kentucky her home.

Ann passed away early on Jan. 3, 2024 at her Paulden, Arizona, home with her loving daughter Debra, son-in-law Justin and her son Guy by her side and is reunited with many members of her family in Heaven. She is now running in the grass again and singing songs with her old guitar with the angels.

Ann, also known as “Mammy” or “Mammy Ann,” had her biggest dream come true - six beautiful children, 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with one more on the way: Cindy C. King and husband Tom King with two children and two grands; Debra S. White and husband Justin White with five children and 12 grands; Bobbi Bingham with four children, four grands; Gina Batten and husband Danny Batten with three children and seven grands; Heath McDowell and wife Amanda McDowell with three children and two grands; and her youngest son Guy McDowell, her lifetime best friend who was born with Down’s Syndrome and is now 45 years old.

Stella “Ann” McDowell. (Courtesy)

She joins in Heaven her Mama, Christine Patrick; husband Wayne McDowell; Aunt Margaret Justice; Uncle Donald Montgomery; and two of her precious grandchildren, Ashley Bingham and Patrick “Odie” Denbo; and one great-grandchild, Silas Logan.

A small family service was held on Jan. 4, 2024 to honor her. She is laid to rest in our family cemetery in Paulden, Arizona. May she fly away with her precious wild birds she loved to feed each day. She was the most unique and special person to anyone who had the joy of meeting her. Ann treated all like family. You finally get to go home, Mammy. We love you more than you know.

“Some glad morning when this life is o’er I’ll fly away To a home on God’s celestial shore I’ll fly away” *Photos & content provided by Ann’s first granddaughter, Sheree.

Information provided by the family.

