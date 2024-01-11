Obituary: Frank G. Lopez, Jr

Frank G. Lopez Jr., age 59, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 25, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Frank was born on Feb. 22, 1964, to Patricia and Frank Lopez in Prescott, Arizona. Frank graduated from Prescott High School in 1982. After graduating, Frank became a skilled craftsman and was employed as a general contractor for a number of years, but his passion was coaching, later becoming Prescott’s recovery coach. Frank was a pillar of the Prescott community through his involvement in, among other things, the Jaycees, Toastmasters, the Rodeo and food and toy drives for local families.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Nichole Lopez-Tackett (40); his son, KC Lopez (37); and his wife, Silvia Lopez.



Arrangements are with Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home Prescott Chapel. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to leave a condolence for Frank’s family. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Yavapai County Food Bank (www.yavapaifoodbank.com) or the Rodeo (www.worldsoldestrodeo.com) in Frank’s honor.

Information provided by the funeral home.