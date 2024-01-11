Netflix Crushing With Games and Ads - The Rebel's Edge

OFFERS
HUSD Governing Board unanimously elects board leaders for the year, changes meeting dates First-year Bradshaw Mountain High principal delights in sharing student accolades PV representative seeks transparency in meat marketing $8M Prescott Regional Airport land purchase gets City Council approval Goldwater Lake Prescott Frontier Days announces new communications program, schedule of community engagements Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority welcomes new assistant chief of administration Family of an Arizona professor killed on campus reaches multimillion-dollar deal with the school Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder on throat slashing Sen. Hoffman wants to abolish Commerce Authority

Thursday, Jan. 11
Originally Published: January 11, 2024 6:59 p.m.

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Grayscale getting approval for the bitcoin ETF, Google cutting hundreds of jobs, Netflix making strides with games and ads, and Hertz selling a third of its Tesla fleet. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

