Netflix Crushing With Games and Ads - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Grayscale getting approval for the bitcoin ETF, Google cutting hundreds of jobs, Netflix making strides with games and ads, and Hertz selling a third of its Tesla fleet. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

