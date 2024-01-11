Microsoft hits record high, overtakes Apple as world's most-valuable company

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD Governing Board unanimously elects board leaders for the year, changes meeting dates First-year Bradshaw Mountain High principal delights in sharing student accolades PV representative seeks transparency in meat marketing $8M Prescott Regional Airport land purchase gets City Council approval Goldwater Lake Prescott Frontier Days announces new communications program, schedule of community engagements Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority welcomes new assistant chief of administration Family of an Arizona professor killed on campus reaches multimillion-dollar deal with the school Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder on throat slashing Sen. Hoffman wants to abolish Commerce Authority

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Microsoft hits record high, overtakes Apple as world's most-valuable company

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: January 11, 2024 3:23 p.m.

Updated at 10:36 AM EST

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Free Report shares jumped to a record higher in early Thursday trading, lifting the tech giant past Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report as the world's most-valuable company as the global AI investment drive continues to boost the biggest tech stocks.

The Redmond, Wash., software giant, which has risen more than 63% over the past year on the back of its market leadership in AI-related technologies and its investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, is now valued at around $2.88 trillion, just head of Apple's $2.86 trillion. 

Microsoft has touted the potential of ChatGPT, a tool that uses human language to process instructions, to close the gap on market leader Google, the eponymous lead product of parent Alphabet.  (GOOGL) - Get Free Report

Investors are betting that AI adoption will help Microsoft — which generated just $3.2 billion in search revenue last year — challenge the market dominance of Google, which churned around $43 billion.

Apple stock has dropped

Apple, meanwhile, has fallen more than 4.3% over the past month amid concern about the strength of its December-quarter earnings and persistent suggestions that iPhone demand will wane over the first half of this year.

Apple's lack of an AI-defined strategy may also be hampering its recent performance, particularly among the so-called Magnificent 7 tech giants, all of which are expected to see significant growth from their AI investments.

Nvidia,  (NVDA) - Get Free Report which earlier this week unveiled a new set of AI-focused chips designed for the broader consumer market, hit an all-time high of $553.46 on Wednesday. The move came on the back of better-than-expected sales figures from Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM) - Get Free Report.

Citing data from an in-house survey, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives argues that AI monetization and use cases are "exploding across the enterprise and consumer landscape," and are boosting the value of tech stocks from Nvidia to Microsoft, Google, Palantir  (PLTR) - Get Free Report and Datadog  (DDOG) - Get Free Report.

"Currently, over 50% of all enterprises we recently surveyed see 20+ use cases for Generative AI and 80%+ of all enterprises see 10+ use cases including data analysis, marketing content creation, document editing/summarization, and many more to improve business operations, increase efficiencies, and create a more cost-effective capital structure with the benefits of using Generative AI becoming increasingly clear," Ives said in a recent client note.

Microsoft shares were marked 0.55% higher in early Thursday trading to change hands at $384.88 each. The stock hit an all-time high of $390.68 earlier in the session.

Apple shares were marked 1.1% lower at $184.14 each. 

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: