Lamborghini's newest offering is something stylish for performance-minded drivers

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Rodeo Roundup: Prescott Frontier Days seeks Junior Ambassadors for 2024 CVUSD Governing Board approves contract for new superintendent New traffic light expected at Prescott Lakes Parkway/Sundog Ranch Road by May 2024 $554,000 engineering/design contract approved as first phase of new Prescott Street Maintenance building Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts faces unprecedented challenges, calls for community support Supreme Court considers right to face accusers in Yuma drug case Finchem attorney agrees to retire over handling of 2022 election challenge Six YC students earn All-Arizona Academic Team honors, university transfer scholarships HUSD Governing Board unanimously elects board leaders for the year, changes meeting dates First-year Bradshaw Mountain High principal delights in sharing student accolades

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Lamborghini's newest offering is something stylish for performance-minded drivers

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 11, 2024 10:29 p.m.

From car coats to driving gloves and driving sunglasses, motorsports and the activity of driving have influenced many stylish fashion accessories and pieces that have emblazoned the pages of magazines and catalogs for many years.

Related: Adidas and Bugatti team up for an unusual limited edition shoe

When it comes to style, Volkswagen-owned  (VLKAF) - Get Free Report Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has been a marque who has captured the hearts and minds of automotive designers, engineers and enthusiasts with cutting-edge, powerful, avant-garde creations on four wheels. 

However, the latest product from the same house who brought high-rollers and adrenaline junkies cars like the Revuelto and Huracan is not a car, but something that might help drivers drive its cars better. 

Lamborghini Driving Shoes by Tod's

Tod&aposs&solLamborghini

View the 5 images of this gallery on the original article

In collaboration with shoemaker Tod's, Lamborghini is releasing a line of stylish driving shoes in colors inspired by its cars. 

Modeled after the Gommino driving shoe by the luxury brand partially owned by LVMH  (LVMHF) - Get Free Report, the special penny loafer styled driving shoes feature brightly colored accents that "echoes the livery of Lamborghini's super sports cars," as well as a Lamborghini crest at the back of the heel. 

Additionally, these Lamborghinis for your feet are made of leather sourced from "the world's best tanneries" and require a "high level of craftsmanship" to put together, as all the shoes are put together by hand.

A Tod's artisan puts together a shoe from the Tod's for Automobili Lamborghini collection during Pitti Immagine Uomo 105 on Jan. 10, 2024 in Florence, Italy.

Stefania M&period D&aposAlessandro&solGetty Images

In a statement, the duo state that the partnership between Lamborghini and Tod's is a representation of Italian national pride, noting that the two firms are amongst the elite in their respective industries.

"Vision and passion, with a relentless commitment to technological research and innovation, are fundamental qualities shared by both, defining new boundaries of Italian style with this partnership," Lamborghini and Tod's said. "The highest expression of Italian design and manufacturing tradition, attention to detail and continuous research are the founding values of Tod's and Automobili Lamborghini, which with this collaboration export the excellence of Italian know-how to the world."

View the original article to see embedded media.

More Automotive:

Lamborghini says that future collections from its collaboration with Tod's will also include leather goods, as well as clothing. The special edition Gommino driving shoe costs $895 and the entire Tod's for Automobili Lamborghini is available for purchase through their website.

Tired of the investing maze? We’ve got the map. Thousands of stocks? Forget them. We zero in on the winners – and we’ll let you in on the secret. Our pros are sharing their top picks NOW. Missed out on the last one? Don’t make that mistake again. Join us today

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: