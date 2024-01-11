Lamborghini's newest offering is something stylish for performance-minded drivers

From car coats to driving gloves and driving sunglasses, motorsports and the activity of driving have influenced many stylish fashion accessories and pieces that have emblazoned the pages of magazines and catalogs for many years.

When it comes to style, Volkswagen-owned (VLKAF) - Get Free Report Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has been a marque who has captured the hearts and minds of automotive designers, engineers and enthusiasts with cutting-edge, powerful, avant-garde creations on four wheels.

However, the latest product from the same house who brought high-rollers and adrenaline junkies cars like the Revuelto and Huracan is not a car, but something that might help drivers drive its cars better.

In collaboration with shoemaker Tod's, Lamborghini is releasing a line of stylish driving shoes in colors inspired by its cars.

Modeled after the Gommino driving shoe by the luxury brand partially owned by LVMH (LVMHF) - Get Free Report, the special penny loafer styled driving shoes feature brightly colored accents that "echoes the livery of Lamborghini's super sports cars," as well as a Lamborghini crest at the back of the heel.

Additionally, these Lamborghinis for your feet are made of leather sourced from "the world's best tanneries" and require a "high level of craftsmanship" to put together, as all the shoes are put together by hand.

A Tod's artisan puts together a shoe from the Tod's for Automobili Lamborghini collection during Pitti Immagine Uomo 105 on Jan. 10, 2024 in Florence, Italy. Stefania M&period D&aposAlessandro&solGetty Images

In a statement, the duo state that the partnership between Lamborghini and Tod's is a representation of Italian national pride, noting that the two firms are amongst the elite in their respective industries.

"Vision and passion, with a relentless commitment to technological research and innovation, are fundamental qualities shared by both, defining new boundaries of Italian style with this partnership," Lamborghini and Tod's said. "The highest expression of Italian design and manufacturing tradition, attention to detail and continuous research are the founding values of Tod's and Automobili Lamborghini, which with this collaboration export the excellence of Italian know-how to the world."

Lamborghini says that future collections from its collaboration with Tod's will also include leather goods, as well as clothing. The special edition Gommino driving shoe costs $895 and the entire Tod's for Automobili Lamborghini is available for purchase through their website.

