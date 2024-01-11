Hertz to sell 20,000 EVs, buy gas-powered gas amid rental-demand slump

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD Governing Board unanimously elects board leaders for the year, changes meeting dates First-year Bradshaw Mountain High principal delights in sharing student accolades PV representative seeks transparency in meat marketing $8M Prescott Regional Airport land purchase gets City Council approval Goldwater Lake Prescott Frontier Days announces new communications program, schedule of community engagements Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority welcomes new assistant chief of administration Family of an Arizona professor killed on campus reaches multimillion-dollar deal with the school Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder on throat slashing Sen. Hoffman wants to abolish Commerce Authority

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Jan. 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Hertz to sell 20,000 EVs, buy gas-powered gas amid rental-demand slump

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: January 11, 2024 1:16 p.m.

Hertz Global Holdings  (HTZ) - Get Free Report, the U.S. rental car giant, is planning to dump around a third of its global fleet of electric vehicles amid a slump in resale prices and a surge in repair costs.

The group said it would sell around 20,000 EVs this year and reinvest the proceeds to buy traditional gas-powered cars. 

Hertz said EVs currently comprise around 11% of its overall fleet, and the sales add around $245 million to its fourth-quarter earnings.

Hertz, which had earlier stated a goal of having EVs account for around 25% of its global fleet by the end of this year, has agreements in place to buy around 100,000 cars from Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report and a further 175,000 from General Motors  (GM) - Get Free Report.

However, today's move could put those plans into question as resale values for EVs continue to slide amid ongoing price cuts for new vehicles from Tesla and delayed schedules for ramping-up EV production by GM and Ford  (F) - Get Free Report.

"The Company expects this action to better balance supply against expected demand of EVs," Hertz said in a Securities and Exchange Commission statement. "This will position the Company to eliminate a disproportionate number of lower-margin rentals and reduce damage expense associated with EVs."

"The Company continues to implement a series of initiatives that it anticipates will continue to improve the profitability of the remaining EV fleet," the statement added. 

"These initiatives include the expansion of EV charging infrastructure, growing relationships with EV manufacturers, particularly related to more affordable access to parts and labor, and continued implementation of policies and educational tools to help enhance the EV experience for customers."

Hertz shares were marked 8.8% lower in premarket trading following news of the EV sales to indicate an opening bell price of $8.53 each.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: