Elon Musk's SpaceX notches another big milestone

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: January 11, 2024 6:56 p.m.

Just six days after sending its first batch of Starlink satellites — featuring six next-generation direct-to-cell satellites — up into orbit to merge with SpaceX's Starlink constellation, the company says it has sent and received its first text message from space. 

The space exploration company conducted this initial test on Monday, using partner T-Mobile's  (TMUS) - Get Free Report network to send and receive the messages. 

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted SpaceX approval to test the direct-to-cell technology in February; its temporary, six-month license includes 2,000 test devices and 840 satellites. 

Related: Elon Musk takes a big new step with latest SpaceX launch

SpaceX has said that the service, which is designed to sync up seamlessly with smartphones, will grant users widespread access to satellite texting in 2024 before adding connectivity for voice and Internet of Things devices in 2025. 

Texts between two phones sent through our Direct to Cell satellites in space pic.twitter.com/jd8b7uiZSq

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 11, 2024

Though SpaceX might boast the biggest satellite network, it is not the first company to attempt the widespread adoption of direct-to-cell satellite technology. 

AST Space Mobile, which is working to build the world's first cellular network in space, in 2023 successfully completed the first-ever 2G and 5G voice calls from space. The company also achieved the first-ever 4g LTE connection from space, all done with unmodified smartphones. 

Lynk Global, which operates a direct-to-cell phone system from space, deployed several satellites designed to enhance its service in 2023. The company's subscribers can send and receive text messages from space; Lynk has said it will launch voice and broadband services for its subscribers at some point in the future. 

Related: The environmental dichotomy of Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Direct-to-cell challenges

Despite the early success, SpaceX noted several challenges inherent to attempting to create a cell tower in space. The first of which is, unlike cell towers on the surface, satellites with direct-to-cell technology are moving at tens of thousands of miles per hour relative to people on Earth. 

This, SpaceX said in a statement, requires the seamless handoff of satellite signals. 

Cell phones are also difficult to connect with satellites, SpaceX said, owing to the distance between a phone and a given satellite and the phone's low "antenna gain and transmit power." 

Starlink's new direct-to-cell satellites are equipped with new hardware — custom silicon, phased array antennas and advanced algorithms — designed to overcome those challenges. 

SpaceX launched its first direct-to-cell satellites on Jan. 2. This was the company's 296th overall rocket launch.

Allen J&period Schaben&solGetty Images

"As the global leader in rocket and satellite launch and manufacturing, SpaceX is uniquely positioned to rapidly scale our direct-to-cell network and will rapidly launch a constellation of hundreds of satellites to enable text service in 2024 and voice, data, and Internet of Things (IoT) services in 2025," the company said. 

Starlink's satellite constellation currently boasts more than 5,000 satellites; the company has approval to increase that number to 12,000 and plans to boost it further to 40,000. 

This has some scientists concerned about the potential of pollution as these objects eventually burn up upon re-entry into the atmosphere. 

SpaceX additionally launched a record 96 rockets last year, with plans to launch 144 this year, a steady increase in launches that has scientists concerned about the impact this will have in expanding ozone-weakening pollution and warming in the upper layers of the atmosphere. 

Contact Ian with tips via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: Why Elon Musk feels the need to guide humanity to Mars and beyond

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

