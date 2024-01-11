Apple issues extremely rare (but important) update for key product

While Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report regularly comes out with routine bug fixes, new product launches are a bit fewer and farther between.

Take, for example, its hallmark product, the iPhone.

Refreshed and reimagined designs only come out about once a year, typically in September during its annual release event. Most recently in 2023, at its Wonderlust event, Apple released its iPhone 15 lineup.

The latest iPhone featured a whole array of hotly anticipated new upgrades, including a reworked camera, a new charging port, and increased durability. The top of the line model, the iPhone 15 Pro max, also clocks in at a cool $1,199 — and that's before you pay for your coordinating fancy case.

Apple can get away with charging such lofty prices because its customers believe they're getting quality products that have been thoughtfully crafted by a team of designers and engineers. Each product feels truly bespoke and personalized; anyone with an iPhone will tell you it doesn't feel so much like a tech accessory as it does an appendage, an extension of oneself.

Apple products just have a way of understanding us, whether it's our pink AirPods Max that allow us to tune out the world and make a fashion statement, our blue titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max, or our outsized Magic Trackpad, the company just seems to get us. All of us.

Apple issues update for beloved product

This is also why Apple gets away with calling some of its products "Magic." They delight users and make jobs easier, living up to effortlessly to their name.

One such device is Apple's Magic Keyboard, which connects wirelessly to a host of Apple products and instantly transports a workplace anywhere.

Very rarely has this product been updated because, well, it really doesn't need to be. It simply works — and it has for years.

But on Jan. 9, Apple released a rare update that it's calling Firmware Update 2.0.6.

The fix is supposed to fix a potential Bluetooth security issue, or vulnerability, for the following models:

Magic Keyboard

Magic Keyboard (2021)

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad

"An attacker with physical access to the accessory may be able to extract its Bluetooth pairing key and monitor Bluetooth traffic," Apple writes on a page describing the fix.

The good news is, Apple has issued the fix and users don't need to take any further action to update their devices. They will automatically do so in the background, as long as the keyboard is paired via Bluetooth to its home device.

If you want to check to see what firmware version your Magic Keyboard is running on, though, open the device your keyboard is paired with, select System Settings > Bluetooth. From there, click on the My Devices section, find your keyboard and click on the Info icon. It should tell you what version it's running on and whether there's a new update available to be installed.