The titular creator and star of the hit 90's sitcom "Seinfeld" is known to be a Porsche (POAHF) - Get Free Report fan both in and outside of enthusiast circles.

Jerry Seinfeld is most known for his extensive collection of modern and vintage Porsches, including a $1.3 million 1999 Porsche 911 Club Coupe, and is also keen to express his love for Porsches whenever possible.

On a recent appearance on Spike’s Car Radio podcast, the comedian revealed that a certain Porsche 911 that was up for auction on the online collector car auction platform Bring A Trailer not only belonged to him, but played a key role in the show that made him a household name.

"That is the car that I would drive to work when I was doing the series in the ’90s,” said Seinfeld. “So if you’re a fan of the show, and you want Porsche memorabilia from the show, this would be the piece."

On the podcast, Seinfeld explains that he bought the silver 1996 Porsche 911 Targa new and drove it to the set every single day during the legendary sitcom's last three seasons on air - from 1996 to 1998. Though he claims the vehicle was his former daily driver, the vehicle maintains a low milage of just over 26,000 miles on the clock.

According to the listing on the Bring a Trailer, the car itself is mechanically sound, having been recently serviced in 2023, where its fuel filter, spark plugs, engine insulation, drive belts, shifter shaft seal, brake hoses and tires were replaced.

Seinfeld noted on the podcast that a common fault with this specific Porsche - the targa top, never was a problem during his ownership.

On the inside of this silver car is a very 90's interior finished in Midnight Blue leather, and complete with a few bells and whistles from the extensive Porsche options list, including an upgraded stereo with a Becker cassette stereo with six-disc CD changer, power seats, aluminum shift knob and parking brake lever.

Under the hood, a 282 horsepower 3.6 liter flat-six engine mated to a six-speed stick shift provided more than enough power to enable a spirited drive though some windy roads in LA county. Seinfeld also ordered additional performance-oriented items from the options list, which include the "engine sound package," stainless steel oval exhaust pipes, a limited-slip differential as well as Porsche's "automatic brake differential," a rudimentary early form of traction control.

Without the Seinfeld provenance, 911 Targas from the 1990s carry a hefty price tag because of its rarity. According to data from Porsche enthusiast hub Rennlist, only 4,583 targas were made from 1996 to 1998. As a plus, its CarFax states that the car has no reported accidents.

Seinfeld's '96 Porsche 911 Targa sold on Bring A Trailer for $164,000 on Jan. 10. The six-figure sale for this 90's luxury sports car follows a recent $108,000 sale of a 1991 BMW 850i belonging to six-time NBA champion and sneaker mogul Michael Jordan.

