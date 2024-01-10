Obituary: Carol Louise Beitz

Carol Louise Beitz, 90, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 3, 2024. She was born on Sept. 12, 1933, in Phoenix, Arizona, to the late Lena and Grady Ellis.





Carol was a gentle and caring person who deeply loved her family. She found joy and gratitude in the blessings of life, particularly in her husband and extended family. She embraced the reality of Christ Jesus and held onto her faith.



Carol attended Garfield Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona, and later graduated from Phoenix Union High School. She continued her education at Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa.



Carol is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Ronald Beitz; her sons, Ronald (Cynthia) Beitz, Rodney Beitz and Timothy (Linda) Beitz; as well as her grandchildren, Amber (Michael) Weipert, Kelly (Todd) Dellinger, Ian (Cristina) Beitz, Paul (Tori) Beitz, Joshua (Hanna) Beitz, and nine great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish her memory is her loving brother, James Ellis.



A Memorial service will be held on Jan. 20, 2024, at 10 a.m., in the Community of Christ Sanctuary. Friends and family are invited to join in remembering and celebrating Carol's life.



May Carol Louise Beitz's soul find eternal peace, and may her loved ones find solace in their cherished memories of her. Information provided by the family.