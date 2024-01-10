Legacy tech giant to eat up a competitor in a $14 billion cash deal

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder on throat slashing Sen. Hoffman wants to abolish Commerce Authority YBBBS departing executive honored to play a role in chapter’s legacy Mingus Mountain Youth Treatment Center celebrates success of first career fair Local fire departments to use upgraded burn permit system Dewey-Humboldt park shows high levels of arsenic Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for Level 2 sex offender in Cornville Firefighters swiftly extinguish Dewey structure fire Swift response averts fire, limits water damage at Prescott Valley church Compassion should be year-round mentality

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Legacy tech giant to eat up a competitor in a $14 billion cash deal

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: January 10, 2024 3:35 p.m.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises  (HPE) - Get Free Report said Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Juniper Networks, the cloud and artificial intelligence networking company, in an all-cash transaction worth about $14 billion, or $40 per share. 

HPE said in a statement that the move is expected to double its networking business amid rapidly accelerating demand for AI and cloud-driven solutions. 

Juniper CEO Rami Rahim will lead HPE's networking business assuming the transaction goes through successfully. 

Related: Meta and IBM team up against dominant Big Tech players

Juniper's stock ended 2023 at a price per share of roughly $30. HPE said the deal would grant Juniper shareholders a 32% premium. Shares of Juniper, which has a market cap of around $12 billion, spiked nearly 2% following market open Wednesday, briefly hitting a new 52-week high of $37.60. 

Juniper, which was founded in 1996, sells IT networking gear, including routers, with a focus on network security. The company brought in $1.4 billion in revenue during its most recent quarter, earning $76 million in profit. 

The deal, according to HPE, is expected to close later in 2024 or in early 2025. It has already been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, though has not yet been approved by Juniper shareholders. 

“Our multi-year focus on innovative, secure AI-native solutions has driven Juniper Networks’ outstanding performance,” Rahim said in a statement. “We have successfully delivered exceptional user experiences and simplified operations, and by joining HPE, I believe we can accelerate the next phase of our journey."

He added that the transaction "maximized value" for Juniper shareholders. 

Related: How Uniphore is expanding control and reducing hallucinations within its AI models

HPE expects the resulting company, post-transaction, to have "attractive top-and bottom-line growth opportunities immediately and in the long-term."

HPE said it will be better able to invest more in AI and cloud-related businesses following the conclusion of the transaction. The company expects its networking segment to increase from generating 18% of total HPE revenue in 2023 to 31%, contributing more than 56% of the company's total operating income. 

HPE said that joining up with Juniper will additionally lead to annual cost savings of $450 million within three years of completing the transaction. 

“This transaction will strengthen HPE’s position at the nexus of accelerating macro-AI trends, expand our total addressable market, and drive further innovation for customers as we help bridge the AI-native and cloud-native worlds, while also generating significant value for shareholders.” HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri said in a statement.

Shares of HPE, which has a $30 billion market cap, rose slightly Wednesday morning. 

The company first boosted its networking focus with a 2015 acquisition of Aruba Networks that followed a bit of an internal corporate divorce. In 2014, Hewlett-Packard announced that it was splitting into two entities, with HPE leading its software and services and HP Inc. continuing to sell computers and printers. 

HPE has an average analyst price target of $18.08, according to TipRanks, with an average "moderate buy" rating. 

Contact Ian with AI stories via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: How one tech company is tackling the recent proliferation of deepfake fraud

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: