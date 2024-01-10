An oscillating space heater Amazon shoppers call 'the perfect winter companion' and a 'savior' is on rare sale

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder on throat slashing Sen. Hoffman wants to abolish Commerce Authority YBBBS departing executive honored to play a role in chapter’s legacy Mingus Mountain Youth Treatment Center celebrates success of first career fair Local fire departments to use upgraded burn permit system Dewey-Humboldt park shows high levels of arsenic Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for Level 2 sex offender in Cornville Firefighters swiftly extinguish Dewey structure fire Swift response averts fire, limits water damage at Prescott Valley church Compassion should be year-round mentality

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

An oscillating space heater Amazon shoppers call 'the perfect winter companion' and a 'savior' is on rare sale

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: January 10, 2024 10 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With temperatures dropping and snow storms moving across the country, now is the best time to purchase a space heater to help keep you warm all season long without racking up a huge electricity bill. If you opt for one that’s compact and portable, you can carry it from room to room, too, meaning you won’t need multiple throughout your home. Right now, a popular Black+Decker Oscillating Space Heater that’s small enough to sit on a desk or side table is on rare sale, giving you a great deal to take advantage of before the next wave of severe weather hits your region.

This portable heater measures 4.68 inches wide by 13.75 inches tall and only weighs 2.75 pounds, meaning you can take it practically anywhere there’s an outlet. It rarely goes on sale but is currently marked down to $35, the lowest price in its history on Amazon, according to the price tracker camelcamelcamel. In addition to its popularity — thousands have been purchased in the last month — what sets it apart from other compact heaters is that it offers an oscillation mode to ensure hot air is circulated throughout your space and not just directed in one spot. Not only does this distribute heat faster, but it’s also more efficient and helps save energy.

Black+Decker Oscillating Space Heater, $35 (was $45) at Amazon

Portable space heater

Amazon

Get it.

When it comes to safety, this heater provides overheat protection and allows you to set timers and set the thermostat to your desired temperature. Once the machine reaches its peak, it’ll automatically shut itself off. The user-friendly LED display also has options to adjust brightness and turn on oscillation. You should always make sure the heater is unplugged while not in use and never leave it unattended or on flammable surfaces like carpet. Space heaters should also be plugged directly into wall outlets, not extension cords.

Even though it’s relatively small, this heater “packs a punch,” according to one shopper, who said: “It’s tiny but it can warm up a big space fast.” Another person said it, “quietly keeps me warm and toasty” and raved that “this heater was worth every penny.” It’s no wonder it’s backed by more than 5,400 perfect ratings.

“The Black+Decker Portable Space Heater has proven to be an absolute game changer during the cold months in Utah,” a third person wrote. “It efficiently heats up a small room, creating a comfortable and warm atmosphere. The combination of price and quality makes it a perfect winter companion, providing both reassurance and coziness. A winter comfort savior that delivers on its promises!”

If you’re looking for a way to keep warm this winter without spending a ton of money or taking up a lot of space, this now-$35 oscillating space heater might be your best solution. Add one to your cart before the sale ends. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: