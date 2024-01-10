An oscillating space heater Amazon shoppers call 'the perfect winter companion' and a 'savior' is on rare sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With temperatures dropping and snow storms moving across the country, now is the best time to purchase a space heater to help keep you warm all season long without racking up a huge electricity bill. If you opt for one that’s compact and portable, you can carry it from room to room, too, meaning you won’t need multiple throughout your home. Right now, a popular Black+Decker Oscillating Space Heater that’s small enough to sit on a desk or side table is on rare sale, giving you a great deal to take advantage of before the next wave of severe weather hits your region.

This portable heater measures 4.68 inches wide by 13.75 inches tall and only weighs 2.75 pounds, meaning you can take it practically anywhere there’s an outlet. It rarely goes on sale but is currently marked down to $35, the lowest price in its history on Amazon, according to the price tracker camelcamelcamel. In addition to its popularity — thousands have been purchased in the last month — what sets it apart from other compact heaters is that it offers an oscillation mode to ensure hot air is circulated throughout your space and not just directed in one spot. Not only does this distribute heat faster, but it’s also more efficient and helps save energy.

Black+Decker Oscillating Space Heater, $35 (was $45) at Amazon

When it comes to safety, this heater provides overheat protection and allows you to set timers and set the thermostat to your desired temperature. Once the machine reaches its peak, it’ll automatically shut itself off. The user-friendly LED display also has options to adjust brightness and turn on oscillation. You should always make sure the heater is unplugged while not in use and never leave it unattended or on flammable surfaces like carpet. Space heaters should also be plugged directly into wall outlets, not extension cords.

Even though it’s relatively small, this heater “packs a punch,” according to one shopper, who said: “It’s tiny but it can warm up a big space fast.” Another person said it, “quietly keeps me warm and toasty” and raved that “this heater was worth every penny.” It’s no wonder it’s backed by more than 5,400 perfect ratings.

“The Black+Decker Portable Space Heater has proven to be an absolute game changer during the cold months in Utah,” a third person wrote. “It efficiently heats up a small room, creating a comfortable and warm atmosphere. The combination of price and quality makes it a perfect winter companion, providing both reassurance and coziness. A winter comfort savior that delivers on its promises!”

If you’re looking for a way to keep warm this winter without spending a ton of money or taking up a lot of space, this now-$35 oscillating space heater might be your best solution. Add one to your cart before the sale ends.