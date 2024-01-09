Tilray Getting Out Of Its Own Way? - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Grifols and the Batman issue, HP considering a Juniper acquisition, Tilray making progress in the beverage space, and Urban Outfitters crushing it. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Michigan's NCAA national title and shockers and blowouts in the NFL. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.

