These are the flights affected by the 737 Max 9 grounding

While the Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Free Report that had a window blown out seven minutes after takeoff was able to make a safe landing from 16,000 feet above ground, the aftershock of the emergency continues to reverberate throughout the aviation industry.

Now that the Federal Aviation Administration grounded nearly 200 Boeing 737 Max 9 (BA) - Get Free Report planes for immediate inspection, airlines that used the model most are struggling to keep flights running.

Alaska Airlines, which had recently expanded its fleet of the 737 Max 9 to 75, on Monday canceled more than 20% of its schedule, or 141 flights, while the investigation continues into the week.

The 178-seat 737 Max 9 is used by the airline for longer flights between the two coasts as well as flights to Alaska and Hawaii from mainland U.S.

An opening is seen in the fuselage of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX on Jan. 7, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. Handout&solGetty Images

Fly with these airlines? You may be affected by the 737 Max 9 recall

United Airlines (UAL) - Get Free Report, which has 79 Max 9 planes in its fleet, canceled 221 flights, of 8% of its schedule, on Monday.

While United has a wider range of planes at its disposal, United and Alaska together canceled 778 flights over the weekend.

Upon further investigation, United discovered loose bolts on multiple planes — a finding that will surely set back when can restart using the planes.

“Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug — for example, bolts that needed additional tightening,” United said in a statement.

Other airlines that relied heavily on the 737 Max 9 include Latin America’s Aeromexico (GRPAF) - Get Free Report and Copa Airlines (CPA) - Get Free Report as well as Batik Air Malaysia.

According to Cirium numbers first reported by the Points Guy, 215 of the 737 Max 9 planes were operating at different airlines before the grounding.

Alaska Air: ‘No aircraft will be returned to service until all of these steps are complete’

“We continue to wait for final documentation from Boeing and the FAA before we can begin the formal inspection process,” Alaska Airlines said in a Jan. 8 update on the situation.

“…[No] aircraft will be returned to service until all of these steps are complete. The safety of these aircraft is our priority and we will take the time and steps necessary to ensure their airworthiness, in close partnership with the FAA.“

While United and Alaska are working to move some of their most popular flights to other aircraft, finding replacements quickly isn't always possible. Those fliers who had such flights booked may be rebooked on different ones with connections or have to wait days before the situation is resolved.

Boeing, meanwhile, is also facing a crisis of its own as the manufacturer of the plane.

“When serious accidents like this occur, it is critical for us to work transparently with our customers and regulators to understand and address the causes of the event, and to ensure they don't happen again," Chief Executive Dave Calhoun wrote to employees in an internal memo. "This is and must be the focus of our team right now.”

