Starbucks aims to open 1,000 stores in India by 2028

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder on throat slashing Sen. Hoffman wants to abolish Commerce Authority YBBBS departing executive honored to play a role in chapter’s legacy Mingus Mountain Youth Treatment Center celebrates success of first career fair Local fire departments to use upgraded burn permit system Dewey-Humboldt park shows high levels of arsenic Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for Level 2 sex offender in Cornville Firefighters swiftly extinguish Dewey structure fire Swift response averts fire, limits water damage at Prescott Valley church Compassion should be year-round mentality

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Starbucks aims to open 1,000 stores in India by 2028

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 9, 2024 9:42 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Tuesday, January 9th.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin - reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were X to close out today's session. The Dow closed X, the Nasdaq closed X, and the S&P closed X. Tech shares led the way with NVIDIA hitting an all-time high, and Apple and Alphabet also witnessing gains.

Separately, Wall Street is looking ahead to the start of fourth quarter earnings season which will kick off on Friday with the big banks. These initial reports could give investors a better idea of how the rest of the earnings season will shape up.

Turning to retail - Starbucks announced its plans to expand its presence in India. The company says it has plans to operate 1,000 stores in the country by 2028. Starbucks currently has 390 stores in India, meaning the company plans to open a new store every three days over the next four years.

To accomplish its goal, Starbucks plans to open locations in smaller cities - saying in a statement quote "The company will double its workforce to approximately 8,600 partners as it plans to enter Tier 2 and 3 Indian cities, expand drive-thrus, airports and its 24-hour store footprint to serve customers where they are."

In addition to its usual menu, locations in India also offer things like South Indian filtered coffee and masala chai.

Starbucks’ increased interest in India comes amid an ongoing slowdown in its second biggest market, China. The company operates 6,500 stores in the region, with an aim to grow that number to 9,000 by 2025. In 2023, Starbucks opened a new $200 million production and distribution center in the eastern part of China.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: