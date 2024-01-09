Sony and Honda's new EV is an AI-powered wake up call for Tesla

Sony and Honda's new EV is packing the technological punch against rivals like Tesla.

Related: ChatGPT partners with a major legacy automaker in bold new unveil

Izumi Kawanishi, president and chief operating officer of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., holds a PlayStation controller with the Sony Honda Mobility Afeela electric vehicle during 2024 CES. Bloomberg&solGetty Images

Following the reveal of Sony Honda Mobility's Afeela concept car at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, the Japanese partnership unveiled an updated version at CES 2024 yesterday, which packs a suite of new tech that sets it apart from the EV landscape.

The exterior of new Afeela reflects some changes to make the car more production-ready, such as updated styling and lights. However, the true highlights of the updated Afeela prototype lie in the interior, where new tech seeks to connect with motorists to enhance their driving experience.

Like the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, SHM's sedan also features a unique yoke-style steering wheel and is dominated around large, centralized screens, but that is where the similarities end.

The Interior of the Sony Honda Mobility Afeela. Sony Honda Mobility

Sony (SONY) - Get Free Report and Honda (HMC) - Get Free Report have partnered with Epic Games (TCEHY) - Get Free Report to develop a new and unique in-car infotainment system powered by Unreal Engine 5. The use of the same powerful game engine behind popular video games like Fortnite allows for Sony and Honda to provide drivers with complex 3D maps that simulates environmental conditions outside of the car, such as pedestrians, other vehicles and hazards using augmented reality technology.

Epic Games' partnership with Sony Honda Mobility allows for dynamic, 3D maps in the Afeela EV. Sony Honda Mobility

As if all that technology was not enough, SMC has partnered up with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report to create what it calls a "conversational personal agent," a voice assistant which will be powered by Azure OpenAI.

Additionally, SMC announced another aspect of the car's PlayStation connection. It is partnering with Polyphony Digital, the studio behind the popular Gran Turismo video game, to help engineer both the real-life car and the one drivable in Gran Turismo 7 on the Playstation 5.

SMC says that the Afeela is powered by a 91-kWh battery that sends juice to dual motors, providing 483 horsepower. No range figure has been given, but the partners said that the car can be fast charged at up to 150 kW.

More Business of EVs:

SMC plans on accepting orders for the Afeela starting in 2025, with deliveries in the U.S. to begin in 2026.

Tired of the investing maze? We’ve got the map. Thousands of stocks? Forget them. We zero in on the winners – and we’ll let you in on the secret. Our pros are sharing their top picks NOW. Missed out on the last one? Don’t make that mistake again. Join us today