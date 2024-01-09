Obituary: Ruth A. Drinkard Harrison

Ruth A. Drinkard Harrison was surrounded by her husband Gerald Harrison, children and mother when she was free from pain and entered into the presence of God on Dec. 12, 2023 at Abrazo Arrowhead campus in Glendale, Arizona.

She was born Jan. 6, 1966, in Marion Ohio, and grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, and attended Deer Valley High School. Ruth’s dad John C. and brother John A. passed away years ago.

She is survived by her husband Gerald, her mother, Mary Massie of Prescott Valley; her sister Mary Vinup of Perry, Georgia; her three children, Melissa Eaton (Cory) of New York, John McDonnell of Phoenix, and Candice Drinkard of Bullhead, Arizona; and her six grandchildren.

There will be a service at a later date.

