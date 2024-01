Stormwater open house meeting set for Jan. 24

Prescott Valley Briefly: U.S. Army PaYS Program Ceremony set for Jan. 11 at library

YBBBS departing executive honored to play a role in chapter’s legacy

Sen. Hoffman wants to abolish Commerce Authority

Spring Valley man convicted of attempted murder on throat slashing

Federal program for ‘Downwinder’ cancer victims set to expire; Yavapai County proclaims Downwinder Day of Remembrance

HUSD school board starts New Year with 1st meeting Tuesday to elect officers, OK personnel changes

Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in Prescott Valley

Hobbs calls for down-payment help, mortgage-rate relief, changes to water laws

Yavapai County contracts with firm to help fill medical director position