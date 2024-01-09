New Las Vegas Strip casino brings back star rock band headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's residency headliners' careers range from superstars whose careers launched in the new millennium to star singers who headlined as far back as the early 1960's.

Recent residency headliners who became stars after 2001 include Bruno Mars, whose first hit was "Just the Way You Are" in 2010; Katy Perry, who had her first hit in 2008 with "I Kissed a Girl;" Adele, who signed her first recording contract in 2006; and Kelly Clarkson who got her big break in 2002 as an "American Idol" winner.

Related: Iconic Las Vegas Strip casino opens unique entertainment venue

Stars from the 1990s have been a little scarce on the Strip lately. Christina Aguilera is performing at The Venetian Las Vegas cabaret-style nightclub Voltaire in February and March, and 90's boy band 98 Degrees performed off the strip at The Palms on New Year's Eve.

Classic residencies still entertain in Vegas

For those looking for classic entertainment, 1960s pop singer Wayne Newton performs his residency at Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom at the Flamingo Las Vegas until June 2024, 1970s superstar singer Barry Manilow offers his long-running residency off the Strip at the Westgate Las Vegas Feb. 15 through Dec. 14, 2024, and 70's teen idol Donny Osmond will be on stage Jan. 23 through May 11, 2024, at Harrah's Showroom.

Back to modern times, superstar singer Post Malone headlined the inaugural weekend of Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive on Dec. 30-31 to celebrate the grand opening of the new hotel-casino, which finally opened its doors Dec. 13, after taking nearly 20 years to develop.

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas casino's BleauLive opening was the first major entertainment debut on the Strip since Apollo Global Management's (APO) - Get Free Report The Venetian Las Vegas cabaret-style nightclub Voltaire opened on Nov. 3 with international star singer Kylie Minogue headlining.

Minogue will continue her residency at Voltaire on Jan. 19, 20, 26, 27, March 8, 9, 15, 16, April 26, 27, May 3, 4. Aguilera also continues her residency at Voltaire Feb. 2, 3, 9, 10, March 1 and 2.

Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) - Get Free Report Sphere at The Venetian Resort opened over a month earlier with its inaugural U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere residency on Sept. 29 featuring U2.

The band's original 25-show residency was set to close Dec. 16, but U2 extended the residency to 40 shows that will end March 2. Sphere Entertainment revealed that popular jam band Phish would follow U2 at the spectacular venue performing four shows April 18, 19, 20 and 21. These will be Phish's only shows at the Sphere in 2024, the band said on its website.

While major hotel casinos on the Strip operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report have several headliner residencies featured in their theaters throughout 2024, Fontainebleau has not yet scheduled any entertainer residencies at the BleauLive Theater this year.

Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs during Toronto's Festival Of Beer at Bandshell Park on July 29, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images) Jeremychanphotography&solGetty Images

Third Eye Blind set for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

In the meantime, Fontainebleau has booked classic alternative rock band Third Eye Blind to perform June 22 on its Summer Gods Tour 2024 at the BleauLive Theater. The band, which was formed in the 1990s in San Francisco, last year celebrated the 25th anniversary of its self-titled first album that produced three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 – "Semi-Charmed Life," "How's It Going to Be," and "Jumper."

Three Eye Blind last performed in Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience on New Year's Eve.

Artist and Citi Cardmember presale starts Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific at Ticketmaster.com and continues with a Spotify presale Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific, with a sale to the general public beginning Jan. 12, 10 a.m. Pacific.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.