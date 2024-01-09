My favorite iPhone battery pack just got a huge upgrade, and it’s shipping immediately

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Anker consistently makes some of the best tech accessories for your gadgets. Alongside massive TVs, AI enhancements, and speakers disguised as works of art, Anker just significantly upgraded one of my all-time favorites.

I’m talking about Anker’s latest MagGo Power Bank 10K, a portable battery that magnetically attaches to the back of an iPhone, allowing you to charge wherever you go. While this device doesn’t replace the excellent 622—which remains in the lineup—this new power bank sports a display, a larger battery, and a stronger kickstand.

The best part? You can already order the MagGo Power Bank 10K right now at Amazon and Anker for just $90.

About the dimensions of a credit card or a classic wallet, the MagGo Power Bank 10K is designed to fit comfortably on the back of an iPhone 12 or newer. Like previous Anker battery packs, the magnetic ring is strong and compatible with MagSafe.

Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K, $90 at Amazon or Anker

Anker MagGo Battery Pack 10K Anker

The MagGo Power Bank 10K supports the new Qi 2 wireless charging standard, meaning that you can achieve charging speeds up to 15 watts with compatible smartphones. You will see those faster speeds with an iPhone through MagSafe and Android phones supporting the new standard. Additionally, you can plug in a cable to the USB-C port to power another device.

Via a small display on the side of the MagGo Power Bank 10K, you can see how long it will last based on the current charging rate and a percentage showing the overall charge level.

The battery is double the size of Anker’s 622 pack at 10,000mAh—meaning you should be able to recharge an iPhone 15 at least twice with one charge, and the 15 Pro Max or 15 Plus likely one and a half times.

There is also a proper kickstand on the back, which can easily pop out to prop your iPhone up like an easel. Since it’s attached via MagSafe, you can set your iPhone vertically or horizontally. Considering this is a true kickstand versus a foldable flap of plastic, I have a feeling this will hold up better to wear and tear.

At $90, Anker’s MagGo Power Bank 10K is $20 more than the popular 622 battery pack, but it comes with some serious added benefits. I’m particularly excited about the larger battery, smaller size, and faster charging speeds, in addition to the new display.

If you’re sold, you can order it right now from Amazon and Anker.