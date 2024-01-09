Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died from natural causes, coroner says
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor attends a press event during the Budapest Spring Festival at a hotel in Budapest, Hungary, on April 22, 2015. A coroner says Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor died from “natural causes” in July. London’s Metropolitan Police had said the singer’s death was not considered suspicious after she was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26. O’Connor was 56. The Southwark Coroner’s Court confirmed that O’Connor died of natural causes.(Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)