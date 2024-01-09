Empty offices and low construction signal remote work could be here to stay

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Federal program for ‘Downwinder’ cancer victims set to expire; Yavapai County proclaims Downwinder Day of Remembrance HUSD school board starts New Year with 1st meeting Tuesday to elect officers, OK personnel changes Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in Prescott Valley Hobbs calls for down-payment help, mortgage-rate relief, changes to water laws Yavapai County contracts with firm to help fill medical director position School delays & closures: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 Community in Brief: North Road 1 East road closure ending Jan. 12 Need2Know: Artisan in the Crossing opening new location; Bennett Clinic moving to The Crossings in Prescott; The Edison Market coming to Prescott in March Plaza Hotel appeal removed from Prescott City Council’s Jan. 9 agenda Briefly: Prescott Valley inaugural State of the Town address Jan. 30

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Empty offices and low construction signal remote work could be here to stay

Rebecca Mezistrano
Originally Published: January 9, 2024 3:41 p.m.

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets open for trading Tuesday, January 9th.

Full Video Transcript Below: 

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Stocks are coming off a winning session on Wall Street as big tech helped prop up the market Monday. Investors are looking ahead to key inflation reports out Thursday and Friday, both of which will give investors a better idea of the Federal Reserve’s next move. Currently, markets are pricing in a 57 percent chance of rate cuts in March.

In other news, employers' attempts to lure their workforces back to the office haven’t been very effective. According to a new report by Moody’s Analytics, there are now more empty offices in the United States than at any point since 1979.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average office vacancy rate stood just below 17 percent. According to the report, the national office vacancy rate rose to 19.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, surpassing the previous high of 19.3 percent, which has only been reached twice in the last 40 years. And it’s not just limited to existing office spaces; the report says new building construction is at its lowest level in over a decade.

There was, however, one caveat to the report: Class A buildings, centrally located and consisting of the newest, most modern buildings with many amenities, are still coveted.

The report also mentioned that offices in the suburbs are more desirable than those in cities because of their proximity to communities and potential for a quick commute.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: