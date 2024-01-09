OFFERS
A Parisian luxury brand's stylish $950 headphones give AirPods a run for their money

James Ochoa
Originally Published: January 9, 2024 11:37 p.m.

Music is a form of self-expression and in the same vein, headphones can be seen as accessories that can express oneself like the music they carry. 

Related: Apple could win the generative AI race — here's why it won't

But if Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Free Report $550 AirPods Max aren't stylish or expensive enough for you, a new ultra-luxe accessory by a renowned Parisian fashion atelier should do the trick.

LVMH-owned  (LVMHF) - Get Free Report high-fashion brand Celine has ventured into the world of audio with a stylish, new pair of $950 headphones. 

Made in collaboration with New York City-based audio firm Master & Dynamic, the over-ear headphones made their runway debut during Celine's Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear show back in October 2023, which was curated under the watchful eye of creative director Hedi Slimane. 

View the original article to see embedded media.

Though these are a fashion accessory, this expensive piece of kit is no ordinary pair of 'phones you can find at Best Buy. According to Celine, the special pair comes in three colors, each utilizing premium materials such as natural calfskin leather, and lightweight anodized aluminum. Additionally, the ear pads contain the Celine name embossed on one side alongside the fashion house's eponymous Triomphe logo on the other.

On the technical front, the luxe headphones feature Master & Dynamic's sound system, along with quick pairing technology, a two-microphone talk system with noise reduction for voice calls and up to 30 hours of battery life, with up to 6 hours of listening after a 15-minute charge. 

The Celine and Master and Dynamic headphones are set at $950 and will be made available by Celine through its website. The special headphones will come in tan leather and silver trim, black leather and silver trim and in an "all-black" variant. 

More Technology:

The collaboration with Celine is just one of a few recent special partnerships the New York City-based audio brand has done with non-audio luxury brands. The Parisian atelier joins a long list of collaborators that include Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE), French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini and German photography giant Leica.

