Samsung's 2024 Frame takes the famous TV’s artistic capabilities to new heights

While Samsung isn’t completely redesigning its iconic Frame TV in 2024, it is offering three enhancements that further improve the aesthetically pleasing television. Still clearly devoted to showcasing the most accurate visuals possible, Frame TVs will now boast a Pantone Art Validated badge, which indicates that all the colors shown are closer to what the artists originally intended.

In my brief hands-on time with the 2024 Frame TV at CES this year, it looked as sharp as ever. It was able to block out bright overhead lights thanks to the glare-free coating, and colors had a special pop to them. We’ll need to test it further, but more accurate colors undoubtedly bring the Frame’s art closer to what you’d actually find hanging at a gallery.

Samsung The Frame TV 2024 Jacob Krol&solTheStreet

Alongside more accurate visuals, Samsung’s 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch Frame TVs are getting an adjustment to its Art Mode (the mode where art is displayed on the screen). To make it more energy efficient, it will now use far less power while in this mode than before thanks to an adaptive refresh rate, which is a gamechanger if you (like so many others) would like to have the TV showing art constantly throughout the day, rather than a standard black screen when it’s completely powered off. Samsung’s acheieving this by using a 60Hz adaptive refresh rate, which shouldn’t have any meaningful impact on picture quality.

Last but not least, Samsung will offer a larger selection of art to pick from, with more pieces rotating at a higher frequency. You’ll still need to subscribe to access most of them, but Samsung will also rotate in some new free pieces. As always, you can also display your own photos on the Frame TV in Art Mode.

Samsung’s Frame TV won’t officially launch until later in 2024, so consider this an insider peek into what’s to come. If you’re eager to score the newest generation, be it for the low power mode or the Pantone Art Validated colors, you can sign up on Samsung’s waitlist here. You’ll also score a $100 discount on an item in the 2024 home entertainment line and be entered to win a Freestyle 2nd Gen.

Of course, if you need a Frame TV sooner and want to save, you can score up to $300 off the current generation now and these will score the updated Art Mode later this year.