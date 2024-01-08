Pet of the Week: Storm (Catty Shack)

Storm — mama of Apollo, Aphrodite and Ares. She was definitely a baby having babies. She has reverted to being a kitten after raising her litter. She goes ballistic leaping and twisting to catch the fishing pole toys, and loves to chew on sticks. Storm is approximately 1-1/2 to 2 years old.

If interested in this young mom, please see her at Catty Shack from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or inquire through Petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.