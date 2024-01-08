Pet of the Week: Oakley (United Animal Friends)

Oakley is a happy-go-lucky fella who always has a big smile. If you are looking for an athletic and fun-loving companion, look no further than Oakley.

This curious guy is smart and ready to GO! He likes hiking and riding in cars. He is well-behaved in public settings and loves going to dog-friendly restaurants and local pet supply stores to shop for new toys. Oakley’s leash manners are impeccable and he is not a puller. He is sturdy and agile and enjoys doing zoomies around the yard!

Oakley is outgoing and playful and loves meeting other dogs and new people and kids. He will be a loyal and affectionate family member. Spoiler Alert: Oakley loves giving kisses!

This Boxer/American Staffordshire Terrier mix is 1 year old and weighs about 51 pounds.

If you would like to adopt Oakley, visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button on his page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.