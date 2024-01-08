Mercedes-Benz is crafting a cool, luxurious ride for an unusual market

Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) - Get Free Report is a juggernaut in the automotive industry, creating some of the most luxurious, technologically advanced and high performance machines throughout its nearly 100-year history.

Though it has made cars to cater to the needs of foreign government officials, the racetracks of Formula One and the discerning tastes of the rich and famous, the German marque is tackling a new, radical and unusual market with a limited edition car.

As a special partnership with Sony, Mercedes has released an exclusive, limited edition of its A250e plug-in hybrid dubbed the "Classe A Vibes." Mercedes said in a translated statement that this special hatchback combines elements from both the automaker and the makers of the PlayStation — noting that the resulting car is partially inspired by the Japanese electronics giant's Playstation 5 console.

Finished in what Merc calls "Digital White," the luxurious hatchback is like a Playstation 5 on wheels, loaded with tech and design touches that are unique to this car. Inside, the white is complimented with a luxe black leather interior, a panoramic glass roof and bright accent lighting that shines in PlayStation's signature blue.

Furthermore, gamers can enjoy the A250e's 218 horsepower, which is derived from a combination of an electric and gas powertrain that also provides up to 82 kilometers, or 50 miles of all-electric driving.

"The collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia develops through common elements such as technology, design and innovation, values ​​that allow both brands to convey emotions," Mercedes-Benz Italia Marketing Experience Manager Mirco Scarchilli said in a statement translated from Italian. "Cars, as well as the most advanced gaming consoles, albeit in a different way, are tools that promote immersive experiences. Furthermore, this new limited edition offers us the opportunity to speak directly to the heart of the A-Class target audience, starting from the sales channel, exclusively online."

Only 50 units of the Mercedes A250e "Vibes" will be available exclusively for the Italian market through Mercedes' online purchasing platform at a price of €55,677, or approximately $60,906. All cars sold will come with a Playstation 5 Digital Edition with a copy of Gran Turismo 7 racing video game.

Mercedes is not the only luxury car manufacturer to dive into the world of gaming. In 2021, Lexus, the prolific luxury brand by Japanese automaker Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report, announced that it has begun a partnership with Los Angeles-based gaming lifestyle brand and esports organization 100 Thieves to promote the brand's cars to its audience of gamers.

