ChatGPT partners with a major legacy automaker in bold new unveil

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
School delays & closures: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 Need2Know: Artisan in the Crossing opening new location; Bennett Clinic moving to The Crossings in Prescott; The Edison Market coming to Prescott in March Plaza Hotel appeal removed from Prescott City Council’s Jan. 9 agenda Prescott United Methodist senior pastor celebrates 30 years in ministry – 2 stints in Prescott Water management high on agenda as legislature reconvenes Monday Williamson Valley cell phone tower, $8M airport-area land purchase up for Prescott Council consideration Tuesday JustServe.org to host Volunteer Expo Feb. 24 in Prescott Senior Connection to present ‘Retirement Mortgage — Myths and Facts’ Jan. 11 US employers add a surprisingly strong 216,000 jobs in a sign of continued economic strength Intersect Media forges strategic partnership with Arizona Multimedia Advertising CO-OP to amplify media reach in Arizona

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

ChatGPT partners with a major legacy automaker in bold new unveil

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: January 8, 2024 5:31 p.m.

Volkswagen  (VWAGY) - Get Free Report said that at CES 2024 it would present its first lineup of vehicles with Ida voice assistants that have been integrated with artificial intelligence technology, courtesy of ChatGPT. 

The foundation of this new function, according to the company, comes from Volkswagen's Cerence technology partner and is called Cerence Chat Pro. 

It will be offered as a standard feature in many of its production vehicles, beginning in the second quarter. 

Related: Copyright expert predicts result of NY Times lawsuit against Microsoft, OpenAI

The voice assistant, VW says, can be used to control infotainment, navigation and air conditioning. It also can answer general questions, something Volkswagen said can provide the hands-free enrichment of conversation during a journey. 

Drivers don't need to do anything to access the AI-specific functionality of the voice assistant. The system will anonymously forward any requests it cannot answer to its AI counterpart, which will then process them. 

Volkswagen noted that ChatGPT "does not gain access to any vehicle data." 

The company said that questions — and their answers — are immediately deleted to ensure data protection. Volkswagen added that even as Cerence Chat Pro is designed to produce "relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable," it is a feature that prioritizes security. 

The company did not elaborate on that point. 

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding its approach toward security, as well as the potential for hallucinations in its ChatGPT-enabled integration. 

"Volkswagen has always democratized technology and made it accessible to the many. This is simply ingrained in our DNA," said Kai Grünitz, the member of the Volkswagen brand's management board who is responsible for technical development. 

Volkswagen at CES 2024.

Courtesy of Volkswagen AG

'Direct access to AI-based research tool': VW

Grünitz added that Volkswagen is now the first volume manufacturer to integrate ChatGPT as a standard feature in everything from its compact cars and up. 

"We are offering our drivers added value and direct access to the AI-based research tool," he said. 

Volkswagen is, however, not the first car brand to attempt to unite an AI chatbot and its drivers in its line of vehicles. Mercedes-Benz in June announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT in its vehicles. Some 900,000 cars were eligible in that beta program. 

And General Motors  (GM) - Get Free Report in August announced an expansion of its partnership with Google regarding the integration of Google's generative AI technology in its own suite of vehicles. 

Contact Ian with AI stories via email, ian.krietzberg@thearenagroup.net, or Signal 732-804-1223.

Related: Human creativity persists in the era of generative AI

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers’ stock picks and proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: