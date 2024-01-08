Amazon shoppers call these hand warmers a 'pocket-sized miracle,' and they're on sale for just $17

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Investing in the right winter accessories can make all the difference this time of year. From cozy scarves and hats to snug wool socks, wearing the right pieces can ensure you stay warm. And as for keeping your hands toasty, you can actually go a step further than just wearing gloves with hand warmers that you can charge up and stuff in your pockets for hours and hours of heat. Luckily for you, one of Amazon’s bestselling warmers is currently on sale for its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get Ocoopa’s Rechargable Hand Warmers starting at just $17. That's significantly lower than their original $36 price tag thanks to a 27% discount and additional $10 off on-page coupon.

Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers, From $17 (was $37) at Amazon

The portable hand warmer features three adjustable heat settings, a two-in-one temperature and battery indicator light, and a press and hold on and off button. The device fits in the palm of your hand, so you can always have it in your pocket.

Shoppers love that it warms up in a matter of seconds. “As a hand warmer, it’s perfect,” one shopper wrote. “It’s small enough to fit in one hand or hold it between both hands. It heats up in seconds [and] the lowest setting is perfect for me. And, it doesn’t take long to charge. [It’s] small enough to put in your purse and take everywhere."

Shoppers also appreciate that they can use it in place of their gloves. “If you forget your gloves at home, no worries,” another shopper shared in a review titled “Pocket-sized miracle.” “This gadget has your back. It [has] a wonderful compact [and] sleek design [that] makes it very comfortable to hold in [your] hands. I am always freezing on a cold day, especially when I have to walk my dog in the morning.”

If you want to keep warm all winter long, these Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers will do the trick. And at just $17, you won't find a better deal than this one.

