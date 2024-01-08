737 Max: A Total POS? - The Rebel's Edge

Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Boeing's 737 Max disaster, American Eagle cruising to new 52-week highs, Ambrx jumping 100%, and Axonics saving the world from incontinence. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. NFL coach firings and the upcoming playoffs. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.